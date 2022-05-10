Billy Thomas steps down as FCS football coach

The upcoming graduation of Billy Thomas’ oldest daughter prompted the Fredericksburg Christian School football coach to start thinking about the future. Taylor Thomas, a multi-sport standout at FCS, plans to play soccer at Bridgewater College next fall.

Many of her games will be played on Saturdays, which just happens to be in direct conflict with the bulk of FCS’s varsity football schedule.

“I’d never get to see her play during her college career, hardly at all,” Thomas said.

In order to secure the personal and financial freedom to support his four daughters, Thomas arrived at what he described as “ probably one of the hardest decisions I’ve had to make in my life.”

After six seasons that included a VISAA Division II state championship run in 2018, Thomas is stepping down at FCS to take a teaching position at Riverbend High School. He’ll teach physical education and driver’s education and serve as an assistant on head coach Nathan Yates’ football staff.

“Financially, at the time as I’m getting older, I have to start looking at things like that,” said Thomas, 46. “It’s a good program over there [at Riverbend]. I’m excited. But on the same side, the hardest thing I’ve had to do is look those kids in the eyes and tell them I was stepping down.”

As far as on-the-field highlights go, Thomas quickly pointed to a four-overtime victory over then-top-ranked Nansemond Suffolk in a 2018 VISAA state semifinal later dubbed “the Mud Bowl.”

“We barely had a field there, couldn’t even play the state title on our field it was so messed up,” Thomas said.

A week later, FCS captured its state title nonetheless, defeating North Cross 35–21 on the turf at King George High School. The feat was especially gratifying for members of a senior class that had endured an 0–8 campaign four years earlier.

More than any victory, though, Thomas said he relishes his former players’ accomplishments as they move forward in their lives.

“I’ve got kids from that state title team that are going off and getting engaged and getting ready to graduate college,” he said. “Just being able to see their progression, that’s probably the most rewarding thing. Just taking stuff they learned from football and taking it to daily life.”

Whoever succeeds Thomas will inherit a team that went 7–3 last season and reached the state playoffs. In addition, the Eagles graduated only three seniors.

“Whoever the next guy who steps in, they’re going to be OK,” Thomas said. “I wanted to leave a program ready. I think we did that.”

The search for Thomas’ replacement is already underway, according to a news release published by FCS on Tuesday.

“Coach Thomas is leaving the FCS Football Program in much better shape than he found it, and that is the greatest compliment I can give him,” FCS athletic director Dave DeArmas said in a statement. “On behalf of the Administration, and the Department of Athletics, we want to wish him all the best as he moves on from FCS.”

