Brooke Point punctuated a difficult season by beating host Massaponax 49-44 Friday night to win the Commonwealth District tournament championship.

Demitrus Purnell scored 15of his game-high 27 points in the fourth quarter for the Black-Hawks. He caught fire whether he was driving the lane or shooting free throws or falling away at the 3-point line.

“That kid has so much heart,” interim head coach Calvin Booth said. “He literally put the team on his back. It was crazy. I’ve never seen anything like it.”

Booth was thrilled for his team to have a tournament victory after the season started in the worst possible way, when coach Marcus Clay passed away suddenly.

“I told them, 'I couldn’t write a better story for us,' ” Booth said. “The way the season started, before the season started… it’s had a lot of ups and downs. I just kept thinking, what would Coach Marcus do? I couldn’t be happier for the boys than I am right now. I can’t even put it into words.”

The Black-Hawks were 2-6 early in the season, and lost twice to the Panthers before winning their last six games to improve to 12-10 overall.

Though the game was at Massaponax, the Brooke Point fans came out in force, and the two spirited student sections competed nearly as hard as the teams.

The Black-Hawks crowd got the last word, chanting “MVP! MVP!” as Purnell was carried off the court, literally on the shoulders of his teammates.

“We had a chip on our shoulder this game. We had something to prove,” Purnell said. “We were right at the bottom of the rankings at one point, but we fought together, we stayed together as a team, we grinded, and here we are.”

Both teams were aggressive from the start of the game, but despite the frenetic pace, the defenses were tough and the shots weren’t falling. The Panthers jumped out in front early, but Brooke Point went on a second-quarter run and led at the half, 19-14.

Massaponax coach Darren Berkley said his team made some adjustments at the break, slowing down the pace for some more set plays, and he thought his team might be headed toward pulling out the win.

Collin Bowles hit two 3-pointers, and Dezzie Ainsworth, Ben Meyers and Dalen Ainsworth each hit one, while Antonio Washington hit two baskets from underneath, and the Panthers found themselves in front with just a few minutes to play.

Then Purnell, who was already having a strong game, took over completely. He hit three 3-pointers in the quarter.

“We took the lead, and we were running some nice stuff, getting the ball inside to Antonio,” Berkley said, “but we just couldn’t get the stop. Every time we’d score, they’d come down and hit a tough one.”

But Berkley was philosophical about the loss.

“They had a lot to play for. We won the regular season, they won the tournament. (We were) 20-4. You can’t win ‘em all," he said. "We’ve got character kids. We’ll bounce back.”

Next up for both teams is the Region 5D tournament, which begins Wednesday. The Panthers will host Stone Bridge and the Black-Hawks facing Riverbend.