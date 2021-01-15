BOYS BASKETBALL: Behind Long, deep bench, Riverbend routs Brooke Point

Riverbend coach Nat Jackson has at his disposal the Mariana Trench of high school basketball rosters, a collection of 13 players so deep as to bewilder statisticians and opponents alike.
Occasionally, the sheer breadth of options vexes even Jackson himself.
“I think it’s a two-way thing,” he said. “It’s a good thing, because I know if somebody doesn’t have it, I can turn around and send the next guy in. But the other problem is, you’ve got 13 guys who all feel like they can play. You’ve got to keep those attitudes engaged for when it’s time to go.”
Attitude wasn’t an issue on Friday night, as nine Riverbend players found the scoring column, led by Bryson Long’s 16 points, in a convincing 75–58 victory over Brooke Point.
Riverbend (3–0) applied full-court pressure from the onset, and the harassing style of defense resulted in a flurry of Brooke Point turnovers—30 in total.
“That’s who we are,” Jackson said. “We work on it every day. We preach it every day. We’re going to play hard, and let’s see if people can play hard for four quarters with us.”
The Bears’ depth makes for intensely competitive practices in which minutes are earned painstakingly on the defensive end of the floor.
“If you don’t play defense, you don’t play,” said Tajae Moore, who finished with 12 points. “It’s as simple as that.”
Edward Simms had 24 points to lead the Black–Hawks (0–1), who faced a daunting task just four days after holding varsity tryouts. Sophomore Demetrius Purnell finished with 11 points on three 3-pointers.
“I think we just got sped up,” Brooke Point coach Eddie Samko said.
The Bears went up 21–9 after one quarter and led 41–25 at halftime. Quan Johnson (11 points) helped pace Riverbend’s balanced scoring.
Each time Brooke Point strung together a few quick baskets or defensive stops, the Bears answered to limit the damage. The Black–Hawks pulled no closer than 10 points at any point during the second half.
“I was ecstatic with our responses to their runs,” Jackson said. “I was happy that we responded, but we made some mistakes. When we got up 20, we relaxed a little bit. We got too casual with the lead.”
Riverbend plays at Mountain View at 1 p.m. on Saturday, while Brooke Point faces the Wildcats on Tuesday.
|Riverbend
|21
|20
|15
|19
|—
|75
|Brooke Point
|9
|16
|16
|17
|—
|58
Riverbend (3-0): Bryson Long 16, Tajae Moore 12, Quan Johnson 11, Logan Suber 9, Nate Sherman 8, Jalen Suber 6, Calvyn Campbell 6, EJ Wilborne 5, Tre Johnson 2, Grant Messick 0. Totals: 28 17-30 75.
Brooke Point (0-1): Edward Simms 24, Demitrius Purnell 11, Matt Harris 8, Jordan Scott 6, Ricardo Dixon 3, Lamonte Venisee 3, Xavier Hyman 2, Dallas Braswell 1, Chase Scroggins 0, Eric Mason 0, Jaden Scott 0. Totals: 19 11-17 58.
3-pointers: Riverbend 2 (J. Suber). BP 9 (Purnell 3, Simms 2, Harris 2, Dixon, Venisee).
