BOYS BASKETBALL: Behind Long, deep bench, Riverbend routs Brooke Point

Riverbend coach Nat Jackson has at his disposal the Mariana Trench of high school basketball rosters, a collection of 13 players so deep as to bewilder statisticians and opponents alike.

Occasionally, the sheer breadth of options vexes even Jackson himself.

“I think it’s a two-way thing,” he said. “It’s a good thing, because I know if somebody doesn’t have it, I can turn around and send the next guy in. But the other problem is, you’ve got 13 guys who all feel like they can play. You’ve got to keep those attitudes engaged for when it’s time to go.”

Attitude wasn’t an issue on Friday night, as nine Riverbend players found the scoring column, led by Bryson Long’s 16 points, in a convincing 75–58 victory over Brooke Point.

Riverbend (3–0) applied full-court pressure from the onset, and the harassing style of defense resulted in a flurry of Brooke Point turnovers—30 in total.

“That’s who we are,” Jackson said. “We work on it every day. We preach it every day. We’re going to play hard, and let’s see if people can play hard for four quarters with us.”

The Bears’ depth makes for intensely competitive practices in which minutes are earned painstakingly on the defensive end of the floor.