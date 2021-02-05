Boys basketball: Carmel Schools battles valiantly before falling to mighty IMG Academy

Sometime around 9:45 p.m. Thursday, Toby Campbell’s phone buzzed.

The Carmel School basketball coach opened it to a text message asking if his Wildcats were interested in playing a home game against powerhouse IMG Academy. The Bradenton, Fla.-based private school program had already landed in the Richmond area for a tournament when it fell through due to a COVID-19 situation on another team.

“I was like sure, OK,” Campbell said. “When does this ever happen that you play a team that’s nationally ranked?”

As it happened, on Friday night. After briskly hammering out the details, which included acquiescing to two 20-minute halves in place of the usual quarters, Carmel played host to an Ascenders team flush with major Division-I college talent. Six IMG players hold high-major offers, and all 12 players listed on the Ascenders roster have been recruited to play at a scholarship level.

Despite both the short notice and David-and–Goliath dynamic at play, the Wildcats (3–7) kept pace for much of the first half before falling, 93–56. Carmel actually led, 19–17, with 12:26 left in the first half.