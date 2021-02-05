Boys basketball: Carmel Schools battles valiantly before falling to mighty IMG Academy

Sometime around 9:45 p.m. Thursday, Toby Campbell’s phone buzzed.
The Carmel School basketball coach opened it to a text message asking if his Wildcats were interested in playing a home game against powerhouse IMG Academy. The Bradenton, Fla.-based private school program had already landed in the Richmond area for a tournament when it fell through due to a COVID-19 situation on another team.
“I was like sure, OK,” Campbell said. “When does this ever happen that you play a team that’s nationally ranked?”
As it happened, on Friday night. After briskly hammering out the details, which included acquiescing to two 20-minute halves in place of the usual quarters, Carmel played host to an Ascenders team flush with major Division-I college talent. Six IMG players hold high-major offers, and all 12 players listed on the Ascenders roster have been recruited to play at a scholarship level.
Despite both the short notice and David-and–Goliath dynamic at play, the Wildcats (3–7) kept pace for much of the first half before falling, 93–56. Carmel actually led, 19–17, with 12:26 left in the first half.
“I thought they played really hard,” IMG coach Chad Myers said of the Wildcats’ fierce resistance early on. “I thought they were excited about the challenge. I gave our team a warning that this was a big game for those guys. I think they have a chance to be a really good team.”
Carmel senior guard Devawn White had seen the highlights. He wasn’t intimidated by IMG’s size or its players’ tendency to dunk with the relentlessness of a toddler who recently discovered Oreos and milk. After scoring a team-high 17 points on Friday, White came away impressed with his team’s resolve.
“We were staying composed and not getting ahead of ourselves,” he said. “It was a great experience, a great feeling being neck and neck with them and competing with a great team like that.”
Even when IMG (18–0) eventually pulled away, its depth helping turn a 14-point halftime gap into a 40-plus point chasm late in the second half, Carmel refused to capitulate. Syracuse signee Benny Williams led the Ascenders with 24 points, while 6-foot-11 center Charles Bediako earned the majority of his 14 several inches above the rim.
In reality, Friday’s game was purely transactional: IMG needed an opponent and found both a worthy and willing one in the Wildcats; Carmel wanted to see how it stacked up against the kind of program it hopes to one day compete against, if not emulate.
“What a great opportunity to have IMG come into our gym and put the spotlight on our young fellas,” Campbell said. “I thought they played really hard and competed and I’m certainly proud of them.”
