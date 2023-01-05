Boys basketball: From the Big Apple to little St. Michael, Martinez shows drive

The gym at St. Michael Catholic High School lacks bleachers, so the few dozen fans on hand to watch the Warriors host Chancellor on Wednesday night all scored floor-level seating: folding chairs behind both benches.

Squat racks lined one baseline — the space doubles as St. Michael’s weight room — and starting lineups were read without the assistance of a PA system. No, it’s no Barclays Center, and that’s exactly what Jalen Martinez was looking for.

This past summer, Martinez decided to leave his hometown of New York City to seek greener pastures, or at least more open ones where basketball is concerned. His father Clemente Martinez lives in Stafford and called around to find potential landing spots for his son.

“In Brooklyn, there’s a bunch of hoopers,” said Martinez, a 6-foot-5 junior who’s averaging 25 points and 12.3 rebounds per game since transferring from James Madison (N.Y.) High School. “You could score 30 (points) in public school, Catholic school and get overlooked 90 percent of the time.”

He’s hoping his visibility will increase as the unquestioned standout for a St. Michael program that’s still finding its footing.

“Our team goes as he goes, and he knows that,” Warriors coach Jason Frank said.

The difference between Martinez’s former school and his current one couldn’t be more stark. St. Michael boasts an enrollment of approximately 100 students.

“At first it was kinda tough,” Martinez admitted. “I went to a public school with 5,000 kids. At first, I was like, ‘Wow, is this really what I want? Do I want to play basketball that bad?’ ”

The answer, by all accounts, has been yes. Martinez’s on-court transition proved much smoother. He scored 40 points and secured 15 rebounds in the Warriors’ first game of the season, a 72–57 home win over Tandem Friends. A week later, he threw down a pair of dunks at a holiday tournament in Richmond.

“I think he kind of put himself on the map in the area,” Frank said.

Wednesday marked St. Michael’s first-ever home contest against a public school opponent. The Chargers (2–7) had little trouble handling the Warriors (5–4), running away with an 82–56 victory.

The same could not be said for Martinez, who bulldogged his way to a game-high 28 points despite commanding plenty of attention in the paint.

“We pretty much threw everything we had at him, and we couldn’t stop him,” Chancellor coach Rob Reich said. “He scored pretty much at will. We tried to make it hard on him, but even when we made it hard on him, he still hit shots.”

Martinez said he strives to live life with an “abundance mindset;” on the basketball court translates to having a deep selection of shots from which to choose.

“If you come down and do a dribble-pull up, and come down and do it again, he’s expecting it now,” he explained. “So now you have to have a 3-point game. Now you have to drive by them.

“You have to have a counter to everything they do.”

Martinez has already crossed state lines in pursuit of an elusive Division I scholarship offer. While St. Michael is far from his ultimate destination, he could do worse for a waypoint in his basketball journey.

“I know that with his work ethic, he’ll get where he needs to go,” Frank said.