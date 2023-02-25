The audible appreciation that swelled briefly inside the King George gymnasium late Friday night wasn’t limited to Nehemiah Frye’s gutsy play in the context of a blowout.

With just under two minutes to play in a Region 4B quarterfinal against Matoaca, Frye exited the court to an ovation, wiped his face with his jersey and took a seat at the end of the King George bench.

Over four quarters of a 77-50 loss, Frye went basket for basket with a Warriors team that appeared hellbent on recording its own And1 mixtape.

Over the past four years, he transformed the Foxes from an afterthought into a legitimate Fredericksburg-area contender.

King George won a single game during Frye’s freshman season in 2019-20 and just nine last winter, in head coach Neil Lyburn’s first season at the helm. As a senior, however, the 6-foot-4 forward led King George to 20 victories.

Frye's Foxes took their home floor on Friday with a chance to qualify for the Class 4 state tournament. It quickly became clear that it would be a slim chance.

Matoaca (16-7) raced out to a 21-point halftime lead, showcasing a pace and pizzazz that proved difficult to tame. Big man Tim Uzuchukchu secured 10 of his game-high 27 points with both hands on the rim, and the Warriors were just as adept scoring in transition.

“They’re a really athletic team,” Foxes junior Mehkai White said. “They look like it on film, but when you see it in person, it’s different.”

Trailing by double digits from the first quarter onward, King George (20-6) occasionally embarked on a modest run. Frye tallied 23 points, doing the yeoman’s work in the post and knocking down several pull-up jumpers. He scored eight points in the third quarter and six in the fourth as Matoaca continued to pull away.

“Some of the kids were knowing it could possibly happen,” Lyburn said of the lopsided result. “It takes you down a little bit, just because that’s what we’re trying to prevent. But our kids never gave up…They worked their butts off trying to make a game of it.”

On Monday, Matoaca will travel to Varina for the Region 4B championship game. White added 13 points and DaMon Duffin had seven for the Foxes, who won’t let a demoralizing finish diminish their hard-earned ascent.

“We actually accomplished a lot,” Frye said. “People always just treated us as the little guys. They didn’t expect us to do anything big. No one saw it coming.”

Matoaca 26 21 15 15—77

King George 13 13 15 9—50

Matoaca (16-7): Tim Uzuchucku 27, Bryce Yates 20, Marcellus McClellan 16, Dillon Newton-Short 6, Jared Arthur 2, Caljuan Tucker 2, Jaleik Moore 2, Cade Cheatham 0, Wyatt Owens 0. Totals: 33 7-8 77.

King George (20-6): Nehemiah Frye 23, Mehkai White 13, DaMon Duffin 7, Joe Billingsley 4, Ethan Chase 3, Jay Patteson 0, Josh Powell 0, Daniel Boyd 0, Jamari Sharpe 0, Christon Jones 0, Colson Clary 0. Totals: 19 3-4 50.

3-pointers: Matoaca 4 (McClellan 2, Yates 2). King George 5 (White 3, Duffin, Chase).