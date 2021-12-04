Boys basketball: In win over Massaponax, Courtland takes next step in delivering complete-game efforts

Courtland boys basketball coach Eric Davis believes his team is a work in progress this season. But he also believes the Cougars have the potential to be something special.
“We have a lot of new faces and the chemistry isn’t quite there yet,” said Davis after Courtland (1–1) rallied past Massaponax 44–41 on Friday night. “But we’re getting better. Hopefully, you’ll see the true Cougars team in January.”
Against the veteran Panthers, they showed flashes of that development, especially on defense. After falling behind 10–0 in the first four minutes, they turned things around with a tight man-to-man defense and a sustained effort on the backboards.
“Our defense and our intensity turned it around for us tonight,” said junior guard Aaron Brooks, one of two holdovers from Courtland’s state playoff team two seasons ago. “We also got a little more patient on offense.”
The early stages of Friday’s game were almost a repeat performance of the Cougars’ season opener against Hanover earlier in the week. They trailed by 10 points in the first quarter of that contest and eventually lost by 14 to the Hawks.
“We came out flat in that game, too,” said Davis. “We did a film session the next day and saw what we needed to do. The key for us is good defense and we didn’t play it in that game. But tonight we did a much better job.”
After committing five turnovers in the first eight minutes, Courland settled down and eventually took the lead in the second quarter thanks to its aggressive defense and up-tempo offense.
The Cougars also began to assert themselves on the glass against the Panthers and their 6-foot-7 center Devin Johnson. Johnson’s 12 rebounds and 11 points were both highs for Massaponax.
“It’s a process and we’re just trying to improve every single day,” said the Cougars 6–4 center Darren Green, who pulled down 11 rebounds and blocked two shots.
After narrowing the Panthers’ lead to 12–9 with a 9–2 run to end the first quarter, Courtland pulled even on Micah Roberts’ back-to-back 3-pointers. The senior was a big catalyst in the Cougars’ comeback and their ability to keep the lead. His third 3-pointer pushed the margin to 35–28 with seven minutes left.
Massaponax (1–1) made one final run with three minutes remaining. Kaiden Rosenbaum buried a 3-pointer from the right side to cut the Cougars’ lead to four (40–36). But Brooks answered with a reverse layup in heavy traffic and Courtland protected its lead the rest of the way.
Brooks finished with 11 points, Roberts 13, and Charles Welsh and Robert Shawaryn six each for Courtland. Besides Johnson’s 11, Massaponax got seven apiece from Rosenbaum, Ben Meyers and Dalen Ainsworth.
“The effort was there,” said Massaponax coach Darren Berkley. “But we didn’t shoot well and we had some mental breakdowns late in the game. We need to work on some situation stuff and we’ll be OK.”
Even though it was a nondistrict contest, Davis knows the victory was a big one for his team early in the season.
“It was senior night and it’s a rivalry,” said Davis. “Every time we play each other, it’s a good game. We’re two good programs and we go at each other.”
They’ll get to go at each other again next Friday on the Panthers’ home court. Courtland also visits Riverbend on Monday and Massaponax travels to Washington & Lee on Thursday.
|Massaponax
|12
|9
|6
|14
|—
|41
|Courtland
|9
|13
|10
|12
|—
|44