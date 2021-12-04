Boys basketball: In win over Massaponax, Courtland takes next step in delivering complete-game efforts

Courtland boys basketball coach Eric Davis believes his team is a work in progress this season. But he also believes the Cougars have the potential to be something special.

“We have a lot of new faces and the chemistry isn’t quite there yet,” said Davis after Courtland (1–1) rallied past Massaponax 44–41 on Friday night. “But we’re getting better. Hopefully, you’ll see the true Cougars team in January.”

Against the veteran Panthers, they showed flashes of that development, especially on defense. After falling behind 10–0 in the first four minutes, they turned things around with a tight man-to-man defense and a sustained effort on the backboards.

“Our defense and our intensity turned it around for us tonight,” said junior guard Aaron Brooks, one of two holdovers from Courtland’s state playoff team two seasons ago. “We also got a little more patient on offense.”

The early stages of Friday’s game were almost a repeat performance of the Cougars’ season opener against Hanover earlier in the week. They trailed by 10 points in the first quarter of that contest and eventually lost by 14 to the Hawks.