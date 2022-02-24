Boys basketball: JV call-up Johnson sparks FCS to win in VCAC semifinal

The Trinity Christian School coaching staff was well aware of Fredericksburg Christian freshman point guard Noah Caesar entering the Virginia Christian Athletic Conference semifinals Thursday night.

Caesar lit up the Gryphons for 26 points in a win earlier this season and is averaging a team-high 17.8 points per game.

But Trinity may have been caught a bit off-guard by another precocious freshman for the Eagles Thursday night.

Freshman guard Carter Johnson gave FCS a badly needed spark at the end of the third quarter into the fourth as the Eagles rallied from a seven-point third-quarter deficit to win going away, 62-46, on their home court.

Fredericksburg Christian (10-9) will visit Seton on Saturday in the VCAC championship game.

Johnson just completed his junior varsity season last week and was making his third varsity appearance.

“He hasn’t played a lot of games,” FCS head coach Julian Bumbrey said. “That’s the most extensive he’s played … We put him in at a crucial time and he was ready to go.”

Caesar scored a game-high 19 points for the Eagles. Jack Delao added 13 and 6-foot-7 center Luke Chilton contributed 12 despite being saddled with foul trouble in the second half.

But was Johnson who gave the Eagles the lift they needed.

“He was playing really hard on defense and offense, getting buckets for us and having the energy for us, too,” Caesar said. “So he was really helpful for us today.”

The Eagles were trailing 35-28 when they went on a 25-2 run to cruise to victory. The entire lineup got involved in the action in FCS’ 29-point third quarter.

“We just started to lock down on defense, play hard, get stops and then run the break,” Caesar said. “We started to score from there.”

It all began at the end of the third quarter.

A 3-pointer from Caesar and then a driving layup at the buzzer from Johnson cut the Eagles’ deficit to 35-33 entering the final frame.

Johnson went on to score on a steal and layup and a 3-pointer early in the fourth quarter as the Eagles pulled away.

Bumbrey said Johnson participated in offseason workouts with varsity and was eagerly awaiting his turn.

“All season I’ve been wanting the opportunity to step up to varsity,” Johnson said. “Conference playoffs, I just wanted to step up and help us get a win … I just wanted to prove I could hoop just like all these other players on varsity. I’m just glad I got to get on the court today.”

After Johnson’s performance, Bumbrey acknowledged it’ll be difficult keeping him off the court. Bumbrey told Johnson to be patient all season and he’ll eventually get an opportunity. Bumbrey said as a freshman with minimal varsity experience, Johnson is eager to continue to prove himself.

“He doesn’t know any better now,” Bumbrey said with a laugh. “So he’ll be ready to go.”

Taft Coghill Jr: 540/374-5526 tcoghill@freelancestar.com

