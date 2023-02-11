The King George boys basketball team opened up a big lead Friday night, then held off a battling Courtland team for a 57–46 Battlefield District win.

The Foxes trailed after the first quarter but managed to take a four-point lead into the break on the strength of 15 points from Nehemiah Frye, including the 1,000th point of his high school career.

“I wasn’t worried too much,” King George coach Neil Lyburn said of the slow start. “It’s a long basketball game.”

In the third frame, Mekhai White found his range, hitting three 3-pointers and 12 of the team’s 26 points, giving the Foxes a 19-point lead heading into the final quarter.

“We were able to make a run,” Lyburn said, “get some push on defense a little bit, able to knock down some shots, and make their defense play a little bit and make their offense struggle a little bit.”

The Cougars fought to come back, cutting the lead down to single digits at one point.

“King George is tall and lanky, and their size bothers you,” Courtland coach Eric Davis said. “I thought that’s what hurt us for a stretch today. We were settling for long range shots. Then we made some adjustments and got downhill a little bit.”

But by then it was too late.

“We got back in the game,” Davis said. “But we’d got so far behind, we’d dug such a deep hole. And that’s a credit to them.”

He said King George had a great game plan and executed it well.

“Nehemiah Frye had an awesome game,” he said. “I know he hit a 1,000 (career points) tonight, and I wanted to say great job to him. I thought he was the difference-maker tonight.”

White and Frye each finished with 19 points, while Jaylen Brooks scored 13 and Aaron Brooks had 12 for Courtland.

Friday’s game was the last of the regular season, with King George finishing 18–4 and Courtland 15–7. District and regional tournaments start next week.

The loss to King George highlighted some of the areas Courtland will need to work on heading into the tournaments.

“We need to attack the basket more. We need to play better defense, and play hard,” Davis said. “The only way you’re going to win at this stage, you’ve got to play hard. I thought tonight, we didn’t box out, and King George got second, third and fourth shots. If anything, we’ve got to work on boxing out and keeping people to one shot.”

King George 9 16 26 6 — 57 Courtland 13 8 11 14 — 46

King George: Nehemiah Frye 19, Da'mon Duffin 5, Mekhai White 19, Ethan Chase 4, James Patteson 0, Daniel Boyd 3, Joseph Billingsley 7. Totals: 21 11-16 57.

Courtland: Kwame Whitaker 5, Jaylen Brooks 13, Aaron Brooks 12, Brooks Shawaryn 2, Aaron Dabney 0, Donald Williams 0, Saveyon Deas 8, Joshua Hartsfield 2, Michael Pendelton 4, Roderick Magee 0. Totals: 20 2-8 46.

Three-pointers: KG 4 (White 3, Boyd). Courtland 4 (J. Brooks 3, Whitaker).