Boys basketball: Massaponax's high-energy defense keeps Courtland at bay in nonconference win

Massaponax came out fast Friday night and never let up, racing to a 61–37 win over visiting Courtland.

Ben Myers and Dalen Ainsworth led a high-pressure, high-energy defense to slow down the visiting Cougars, while Collin Bowles and Antonio Washington led the scoring as the Panthers (2–0) pulled away to an easy nonconference win.

“Our kids are really connected,” said Massaponax coach Darren Berkeley. “They’re playing really good defense. They’re really communicating.”

The Panthers used a full-court press from the start, always going for the steal and often holding the Cougars in the backcourt after a Massaponax score.

Berkeley credited player talent and enthusiasm, rather than coaching genius for the success.

“Let’s not try to say it’s a scheme,” he said. “These kids get after you. They’ve got anticipation skills. They’re very handsy. They love playing together. They’re all good friends. They’re great kids to coach.”

Massaponax finished with 18 steals, including four each for Myers and Ainsworth, who said the team loves playing defense and had 22 steals last week in their first game.

The team also pounded the boards, battling hard for rebounds at both ends of the court. Ainsworth led the way with eight, while brother Dezzie Ainsworth had seven rebounds to go with nine points and four steals.

Bowles hit four 3-pointers and a total of 14 points, and Antonio Washington added another 12.

Seven other players contributed at least one basket to the total.

“For us, it’s not like we have one scorer,” Myers said. “We’re very deep. Everybody can play. That’s how we’re consistently being good. The scoring is very balanced, and everybody’s eating. Any night, anybody can get hot.”

For Courtland (1–1), Aaron Brooks had 18 of the team’s 37 points, but the Panthers felt like they did a good job containing him.

“We knew Aaron Brooks was tough. He’s probably the best scorer in the area,” Berkeley said. “So that was our game plan. We made it tough for him.”

Courtland coach Eric Davis said the Panthers were too good for his young team Friday night, but his Cougars will improve as the season goes on.

“Tonight, I thought Massaponax was outstanding,” Davis said. “Their press bothered us the whole game. We had too many turnovers, 30-plus turnovers. They did a good job matching and playing our pass. They were reading the pass tonight, so we’ve got to make some adjustments.”

But he said his team is still learning.

“I’m young this year in key spots. There’s a lot of teaching going on right now,” he said. “We’ll be there. I would say in January, look out for us. Right now, we’re a work in progress.”

Courtland 10 8 7 12 — 37 Massaponax 18 10 19 14 — 61

Courtland: Aaron Brooks 16, Donald Williams 5, Joshua Hansfield 4, Jaylen Brooks 5, Roderick Magee 2, Kwame Whitaker, Jahmir Cauley, Justin Ford. Totals 2 7-14 37.

Massaponax: Collin Bowles 14, Antonio Washington 12, Ben Myers 10, Dezzie Ainsworth 9, Dalen Ainsworth 5, Jonathan Zicari 4, Sam Kahn 3, Jaylen Wilson 2, Jeremiah Carter 2. Totals 8 3-8 61.

Three-pointers: Massaponax 8 (Bowles 4, Dezzie Ainsworth, Myers, Dalen Ainsworth, Kahn). Courtland 2 (Brooks, Williams).