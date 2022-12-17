Boys basketball: McEachern paces Carmel over Caroline in Route 207 Holiday Hoops Classic

Supporters of the Caroline and Carmel boys basketball teams were roaring on both sides of the court with excitement for Friday night's Route 207 Holiday Hoops Classic and it was an inaugural game to remember.

The Wildcats made a major comeback after being down for the majority of the game, scoring in the final minute of the match to secure the 66–64 victory.

“I knew people were talking about it for the last couple of weeks," Caroline head coach Antoine Johnson said. "It was one of the (most) exciting games. We knew we were going to have a packed house so we just wanted to come out and put on a good performance. Both teams played hard and it was an excellent game.”

Both schools are on the opposite side of the road but hadn’t played each other until Friday. The game delivered up to the hype as the host Cavaliers tried to hold onto their lead and Carmel hustled hard to make the comeback happen.

“We’ve been waiting for a game like this for quite some time in the county and just hats off to everyone who was involved in putting it together,” Carmel head coach Carey Williams said.

At halftime, Carmel was trailing 34–19, but then the players came back out with a different energy and began to dominate in the second half.

“It was tough, but I believed in my team and we worked all summer on that,” senior Reuben McEachem said.

With seconds left in the game and the score tied, Christian Brown was the saving grace for the Wildcats, giving them the two points needed to win the contest.

“We were down and I just took the ball and went with it and I’m glad I made it,” he said.

The Cavaliers held their own the majority of the game with Gaberial Campbell leading the team with 17 points, 13 rebounds and six assists.

“My mentality was I just wanted to win because it was the first annual 207 event, so I wanted to get the trophy,” said the senior guard/forward.

“We came into this game with everyone doubting us, but we stayed together and fought hard, which is all that we could ask for,” junior Jalen Haney said.

A food drive was also held in conjunction with the game where spectators could bring canned goods and toys. The donations were loaded up on the Caroline Cruiser and the food and toys were dropped off at Caroline Social Services.

Carmel 11 8 21 26 — 66 Caroline 15 19 11 19 — 64

Carmel: Le'Khi Eddins 0, Joaquin Harley 0, Christian Brown 8, Colby Campbell 3, Reuben McEachern 23, Aaron Brown 3, Kyle Jackson 7, Dwight Isler 0, J. Brooks 13, Stacy Byrd 9, Richard Agbo 0. Totals: 22 14-22 66.

Caroline: Gabe Campbell 17, Carson Lyons 2, Jay Freeman 17, Malek Beasley 2, Christian Tingen 0, Dennel Douglas 8, Exzavier Smith 3, Jalen Haney 15. Totals: 23 11-17 64.

Three-pointers: Carmel 8 (Brooks 3, Jackson 2, C. Brown, Campbell, A. Brown). Caroline 7 (Haney 4, Freeman 3).