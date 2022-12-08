Boys basketball: Molded by late coach, Black-Hawks play to honor Clay

It was the kind of basketball that compelled one to rise up, however briefly, in a gesture of almost-unconscious appreciation. But as Brooke Point ran out to a double-digit first quarter lead over Colgan on Wednesday night, one seat remained vacant.

The fifteenth black folding chair lining the Black–Hawks’ bench — the one nearest to the scoring table — that was reserved for Marcus Clay. He’d already sat there for years, first as Brooke Point’s freshman boys coach and then for two years leading the varsity girls squad.

This winter, Clay was poised to take the reins of the boys’ program at his alma mater, a position that he’d always (and not-so-secretly) desired.

“Oh, this was his dream,” said Clay’s wife, Allison. “This was literally his dream. All he ever talked about was being the (boys’) head coach.”

Instead, as the Black–Hawks’ took the court for their first home contest of the season, Clay’s coach’s seat was draped with a black T–shirt bearing a photo collage — including a cutout shot from his playing days — and the words “Forever and Always.” Clay died on Oct. 22 of a previously-undiagnosed heart issue. He was 39.

Prior to tip-off Wednesday night, the Black-Hawks honored their late coach with a moment of silence. They’ll continue to pay tribute throughout the season — not just with an empty seat — but by playing with the intensity he always preached.

“We have a bigger agenda than what we were before,” senior guard Demetrius Purnell said.

Purnell, like many of his teammates, regarded Clay as more than simply a coach. His older brother, Zavien, starred for Brooke Point and, at the behest of their mother, Clay came out to scout Demetrius during his eighth-grade season at Shirley Heim Middle School.

“This guy raised me in a way,” said Purnell, who was named a Black-Hawks captain as a junior and is reprising the role this season.

“You would think those were his kids,” echoed Allison with a chuckle.

The couple’s actual children (Candace, 13; Caitlyn, 12; Christian, 7; and Camille, 5) hovered around their mother during Wednesday’s game. On the bleachers nearby, Christian and a cousin raced matchbox cars, one of which resembled the Camaro that his dad used to drive.

Marcus and Allison Clay met in the Army, with the former serving 13 years. It was a line of work that both familiarized the couple with loss and helped to prepare Allison for the unthinkable.

“In the military, you have to complete the mission,” she said. “That’s the mind-frame I have to have, because I have children.”

Clay’s sister Mikema and his brother, Michael, were also in attendance Wednesday, as the Black–Hawks hung basket for basket with a Sharks team teeming with length and athleticism. Regulation ended with the game tied at 52, and Purnell made a go-ahead basket on a baseline runner with 21 seconds remaining in the extra period.

“At the end of the game when I’m running out of energy, I push through it,” said Purnell, “because I know he’s got me.”

A 53–52 overtime defeat is far from the most gut-wrenching loss Brooke Point has dealt with this season, but still, as acting coach Calvin Booth lingered outside the team’s locker room long after most players had departed, he couldn’t help but imagine how Clay’s presence would soften the blow.

“Things like this — losses like this — really hurt and they hurt even more because Marcus isn’t here,” Booth said.

On the day he died, Clay coached two fall league games in Woodbridge before asking a fellow Brooke Point coach, Lee Stroy, to drive him to the hospital. For his part, Booth isn’t trying to fill his mentor’s shoes.

And he refuses to fill his chair.

“I’ve known him for four years and I feel like I lost a family member,” Booth said, unknowingly speaking on behalf of an entire athletic community. “All I can do is try to do it the way he would want it.”