Boys basketball preview: Colonial Forge sweating early to put the pressure on opponents later

In the bizarro universe occupied by the Colonial Forge boys basketball team, points aren’t determined by making baskets, but by denying them.
Most afternoons, the Eagles retreat to one half of the court and engage in what’s only recognizable as a basketball drill due to the presence of a ball and 10 players.
Each team gets five possessions: a defensive stop counts as a point, while allowing a basket subtracts one. Whichever group comes up with fewer stops reaps the cardiovascular benefits of extra conditioning: 17s (a sprint between the sidelines that many times) or 50 push-ups.
“I’d say that if somebody came to our practice and then looked at theirs, they’d be completely different,” senior Ashton Schoolfield said.
The Eagles are simply practicing what coach Anthony Mills preaches daily, an emphasis on pressure defense above all else.
“That’s always been our program,” Mills said. “At the end of the day, there’s no excuse on that end.”
Colonial Forge graduated just one senior from a squad that posted a 6–5 record in a shortened season last spring. Schoolfield and fellow senior Ahmad Esco return to lead the backcourt, while 6-foot-3 shooting guard Gabriel Jones gives the Eagles some length on the wing.
After missing all of last season with a broken wrist, junior Jaiden Oglesby is looking to make up for lost time. In a victory over Forest Park, he announced his presence in the lineup with a rim-rocking dunk.
“Jaiden is a huge part of our defense and he can do a lot on offense, too,” Schoolfield said. “He’s like a 6–3 shooting guard, it’s crazy. It’s definitely nice having him back this year.”
Six-foot-4 center Keshawn Sharrier is back at Forge for his senior season after transferring to a private school during the uncertainty of the pandemic.
Mills believes the Eagles’ roster is capable of competing in a region that includes perennial power Potomac and upstart Patriot.
To prepare for said meat grinder, he didn’t shy away from scheduling tough nondistrict opponents. The Eagles already notched a 67–62 win over Wakefield, a Northern Virginia power. They followed with a victory over Forest Park on Friday before ending the first week of the season by nearly upending a talented (not to mention tall) Glen Allen squad.
“I definitely beefed up our schedule,” said Mills, who added that he’d play a Class 3 team (far and away the state’s top division) if possible.
Mills said he sensed that this group was special as soon as they were allowed back in the gym for offseason workouts. Like everyone, the Eagles remember just how quickly basketball can be taken away.
“They’ve been locked in and approaching this year with the mentality of: ‘We can’t wait,’ ” Mills said. “They’ve been holding one another accountable.”
Joey LoMonaco: 540/368-5045
@joeylomonaco