Boys basketball preview: Colonial Forge sweating early to put the pressure on opponents later

After missing all of last season with a broken wrist, junior Jaiden Oglesby is looking to make up for lost time. In a victory over Forest Park, he announced his presence in the lineup with a rim-rocking dunk.

“Jaiden is a huge part of our defense and he can do a lot on offense, too,” Schoolfield said. “He’s like a 6–3 shooting guard, it’s crazy. It’s definitely nice having him back this year.”

Six-foot-4 center Keshawn Sharrier is back at Forge for his senior season after transferring to a private school during the uncertainty of the pandemic.

Mills believes the Eagles’ roster is capable of competing in a region that includes perennial power Potomac and upstart Patriot.

To prepare for said meat grinder, he didn’t shy away from scheduling tough nondistrict opponents. The Eagles already notched a 67–62 win over Wakefield, a Northern Virginia power. They followed with a victory over Forest Park on Friday before ending the first week of the season by nearly upending a talented (not to mention tall) Glen Allen squad.

“I definitely beefed up our schedule,” said Mills, who added that he’d play a Class 3 team (far and away the state’s top division) if possible.