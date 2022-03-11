Boys basketball: Washington & Lee looks to repeat the magic crafted by the 1998 champs

Whenever Jamal Dickerson walks into the Washington & Lee High School gymnasium, known as the “Eagles Nest,” he glances up at a large picture of the 1998 boys basketball team that captured the Group A state championship.

Washington & Lee will open a new school with a new gym in August, but the memories of playing in that facility and the joy of the spirited run through the state tournament lives on for Dickerson and his teammates.

As the current version of the Eagles (18–7) prepare to take on Auburn (21–8) in the Class 1 state championship game tonight at VCU’s Siegel Center at 6:30 p.m., the group from 24 years ago reflected on their experience that brought the Westmoreland County community together.

“I have a daughter in the 6th grade and when she walks in and sees her daddy up there, that really means a lot,” Dickerson said. “It impacts the community and gives those younger kids something to look forward to, to know that it is possible.”

Dickerson said the Eagles never dreamed of a state championship until a trip to the 1997 Group A tournament let them know that it was possible.

The Eagles started five seniors in ‘98, including Northern Neck District, region and state player of the year Albert Haskins, a point guard who went on to compete for Christopher Newport University after averaging 22 points and 10 assists per game his final season.

Washington & Lee’s resilience during that campaign is what stands out to Haskins and his teammates. They recalled trailing New Kent by nine points with 1:21 remaining in the first round of regional play before storming back to win.

Another memorable contest was a victory over Hayside in the state semifinals when Derek Shelton hit the game-winning shot off an assist from sophomore Andrew Lacey after the Eagles trailed by 19 points at halftime.

That set the stage for a hard-fought 68–62 victory over John Battle at the Norfolk Scope to earn the state crown.

Haskins said the accomplishment is one that will stick with him forever. The Eagles were coached by Mark Comer, who Haskins said inspired his players to have confidence and play together as a unit.

Several of the ‘98 Eagles said the cohesiveness from playing together as youth in parks & recreation through middle and high school is what made that team special.

“The biggest takeaway was probably the brotherhood and the bond that we created and we’re still connected today,” Haskins said. “When you go through the fire with somebody, it builds your character, your demeanor and your strength. Those guys will always play a major role in my life.”

Haskins provided some words of encouragement to this year’s Eagles following their thrilling 59–57 victory over Northern Neck District rival Lancaster in the state semifinals on Monday.

He and several other alumni from the ’98 team plan to be in attendance on Saturday.

Lacey is now the head coach at Richard Bland, a junior college in Petersburg. He noted that two programs he’s been affiliated with are going for state titles this week. Lacey coached Varina to the 2018 Class 5 championship. The Blue Devils cruised to the Class 4 title on Thursday. Now Lacey will see if his former high school can do the same.

Both of Lacey’s championship teams—the ‘98 Eagles and ‘18 Blue Devils— finished 26–2.

“The part that was huge was just being able to stick through it all with the guys,” Lacey said of his W&L memories. “It became that you didn’t want to let your teammates down. We all understood our roles.”

Support from the community played a major part, as well.

Former standout forward Russell “Tyrell” Tate said he expects VCU to be full of W&L fans on Saturday. He’s hopeful that will take the team over the top and a second picture and banner will hang in the new gym next school year that future Eagles can use as inspiration.

“I know when we went in ’98, every 7 out of 10 [Westmoreland] residents were at that game in the Norfolk Scope on a Friday evening,” Tate said. “So I’m expecting a big turnout on Saturday.”

Taft Coghill Jr: 540/374-5526 tcoghill@freelancestar.com

