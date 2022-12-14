Boys basketball: With Wallace, Stafford looks to pick up its pace of play this year.

The limbs are what fluster Jackson Wallace the most. Older teenagers, what with their rangy and gangling wingspans, present a novel obstacle for Stafford’s precocious freshman point guard.

“Playing with longer arms, I’ve got to see the floor differently,” Wallace said. “And I’ve got to move differently. I’m getting used to it to this day, but one day it’s just going to come normal.”

At 14, Wallace had yet to receive his first high school report card when Stafford coach William Richardson came to view him as the Indians’ starting point guard. From the team’s first few out-of-season conditioning sessions, Wallace stood out.

“For one, nobody can stay in front of him,” Richardson said.

Of course, Wallace wasn’t an unknown quantity entering Stafford. His older brother Joshua Wallace starred for the Indians. Jackson had attended the program’s camp as a middle schooler and cut his teeth dribbling against older competition during the occasional open gym or weekend practice.

“I was pretty excited,” Wallace said of starting his varsity career. “There’s a lot of expectations and excitement for me, and I was pretty amped up for it.”

So far, the anticipation has been warranted. Wallace scored seven points and added several assists in Stafford’s 49–46 thrilling victory over Colonial Forge in both teams’ Commonwealth District opener.

It’s no coincidence that Wallace’s arrival coincides with a shift to more of an up-tempo offense for Stafford. With just one player standing taller than 6-foot-2, Richardson knew his Indians (4–1) wouldn’t be able to rely on the half-court sets they had utilized to good success in recent seasons.

“Our advantage on every team we play, we believe is our speed,” Richardson said. “Most of our sets are to get the ball up and score the ball quickly. We still hang our hat on our defense, but we want to run. We want to get up and down the court.”

While Richardson noted that Wallace is still prone to occasional “freshman” mistakes, his transition to the varsity level has so far been smooth. On the AAU circuit with the Fredericksburg-based Runnin Rebels, Wallace is used to being more of a scorer. His role with Stafford entails more than just finishing at the net.

“We’re trying to get that perfect balance where he scores but still gets everybody involved,” Richardson said.

One teammate Wallace has already learned to involve is senior Jamison Noil. Noil, who served as the Indians’ sixth man in 2021 before injury thrust him into a starting role, is Stafford’s most experienced starter. No other returner logged significant minutes prior to this season.

“For the most part, we’re really a brand new team,” Richardson said.

Stafford 18 10 15 6 — 49

Colonial Forge 12 10 11 13 — 46

Stafford: Jackson Wallace 7, Marques Thomas 0, JaSante Thomas 9, Jamison Wall 8, Daniel Northe 0, Ralph Poku 0, Tyler Turner 3, Skilayr Atkinson 13, Sean Hopkins 7. Totals: 19 8-14 49.</&h5>

Colonial Forge: Caleb Francis 4, Elijah Wise 4, Jalen Pierre 8, Jemal Smith 9, Charleston Hall 3, Finn Perschau 8, Xavier Wilson 7, Dakari Phillips 0, Josh Asare 3. Totals: 17 7-11 46.</&h5>

Three-pointers: Stafford 3 (Wallace, J. Thomas, Turner). CF 5 (Perschau 2, Pierre, Smith, Hall).</&h5>