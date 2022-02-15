Boys basketball: Wolverines hold on for wild win over Brooke Point

North Stafford boys basketball coach Matt Darnell won’t need to dedicate much practice time to situational basketball in the near future. The final minute of Tuesday’s Commonwealth District quarterfinal against Brooke Point covered pretty everything.

“Don’t foul shooters, don’t in-bound so close to half-court, don’t hack on the drives when you’re in the double bonus. All that stuff,” Darnell said.

Despite granting the Black—Hawks plenty of chances—including 46 opportunities at the free-throw line—the Wolverines escaped with a 60-59 victory to clinch a berth in the Region 5D tournament. North Stafford (7-12) will travel to Massaponax for a district semifinal at 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

With his team leading by three points with 5.7 seconds left, North Stafford guard Nick Perkins had just one request for his teammates on the floor.

“I had just told them, ‘Do not jump at him,’ Perkins said.

But, of course, a Wolverine did lunge at Brooke Point’s Jordan Scott, who was attempting an off-balance 3-pointer from the corner. A foul was called, and Scott went to the line shooting three. But he missed the first, and the Black-Hawks never again got a shot to tie or take the lead.

“We were getting the calls we needed, but we just missed a lot of free throws,” Scott lamented.

Tuesday’s playoff contest at North Stafford marked the teams’ third meeting in nine days. The Wolverines also won the most recent contest, which secured home-court advantage for Tuesday’s quarterfinal.

“We knew it was going to be pretty crazy, but I didn’t know it was going to end up being that crazy,” Darnell said.

Demetrius Purnell had 21 points and Scott 18 for the Black-Hawks, who benefitted from operating in the double bonus for the better part of both halves.

North Stafford’s attempts at working the clock were further complicated by foul trouble. Three Wolverines starters—Vincent Sabatino, Ian Edwards (13 points), and AJ Lasbruciano—fouled out in the second half. Sabatino and Edwards, in particular, are two of North’s primary ball handlers.

In their stead, Darnell was forced to play a bigger lineup made up of players unaccustomed to operating in space.

“They’re just kind of in a foreign land out there on the perimeter,” he said.

Finally, after a backcourt violation that granted Brooke Point yet another potential tying possession, the Wolverines launched an in-bounds pass deep into their own end of the court to seal the win.

North’s run to a regional berth didn’t seem plausible just a couple of months ago, when it lost its first seven games. But Darnell knew his team’s schedule was front loaded with dates against Varina, Potomac and other tough out-of-state foes.

"That was to prepare us when we got to district play," Darnell said. "They took those lumps, and they understood the reason for it."

Brooke Point 10 16 11 22—59

North Stafford 15 16 14 15—60

Brooke Point: Jordan Scott 18, Demitrus Purnell 21, Lamante Venisee 8, Ricardo Dixon 3, Christian Taylor 0, Jaden Scott 0, Wes Forde 2, Seth Sanusi 2, Yanis Youbi 3, Xavier Hyman 2. Totals: 14 27-46 59.

North Stafford (7-12): Vincent Sabatino 5, Matt Warren 1, YaYa Conteh 10, Dino Jones 2, Nick Perkins 16, AJ Labrusciano 3, Micah Brown 10, Austin Hamilton 0, Ian Edwards 13. Totals: 26 6-18 60.

3-pointers: Brooke Point 3 (Scott 2, Venisee); North Stafford 2 (Sabatino, Labrusciano).

