Boys lacrosse: Black-Hawks savoring rare unbeaten start to season

The memories that upperclassmen on the Brooke Point lacrosse team have aren’t pleasant ones.
When senior Christian Leap was a freshman on varsity, the Black-Hawks didn’t win a game.
Junior defender Jacob Monaghan recalls his freshman season two years ago when the Black-Hawks won just one contest.
And then, of course, the 2020 season was canceled as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
So excuse the Black-Hawks if they’re basking in their first 4-0 start since 2015 after a physical 22-13 Commonwealth District home victory over Riverbend Thursday night.
“It feels amazing,” Monaghan said. “It’s a very good group of guys. I wouldn’t want to spend this time with anybody else.”
Leap and sophomore J.P. Page used their unique chemistry to combine for 13 goals and seven assists.
Leap finished with seven goals and six assists while Page scored six goals and dished out one assist.
The Black-Hawks broke open a close game in the second quarter and went on to lead 10-5 at intermission. They built on that advantage in the third quarter, and the Bears (2-3) never threatened.
“Both teams played very physical,” Riverbend head coach Glenn Hecht said. “It’s a physical game when we play Brooke Point. They were able to separate from us because of our inability to maintain the depth in our bench that we needed to play not only a physical game, but a technical game.”
Hecht said the Black-Hawks’ depth allowed them to play faster on offense and Riverbend’s defense was unable to keep up.
Brooke Point head coach Jack Monaghan said his team was able to generate its transition offense off of strong defensive play.
“Ultimately, we started pulling away in the transition game,” Jack Monaghan said. “We capitalized on all of the transition opportunities our defense was giving us by clearing the ball up the field.”
The Bears were paced by Grant Messick’s six goals and one assist. Camden Carter added three goals and Eli Schoenberger scored two. The Bears had just two assists on their 13 goals, which Hecht said is the result of too much one-on-one action.
“It doesn’t generate the kind of offense you need when you’re playing a physical defense,” Hecht said of one-on-one play.
The Black-Hawks got all the offense and defense they needed. In addition to Leap and Page, Gavin Schweiter recorded 14 groundballs and goalkeeper Alec Correa made 13 saves.
While Riverbend is off until next Wednesday when it hosts North Stafford, the Black-Hawks host Colonial Forge Monday in another key district contest.
“I’m looking forward to it a lot,” Leap said. “It’s just a normal game but I haven’t beaten Colonial Forge in my Brooke Point lacrosse career. So I want to give it a shot.”
