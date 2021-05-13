Boys lacrosse: Black-Hawks savoring rare unbeaten start to season

The memories that upperclassmen on the Brooke Point lacrosse team have aren’t pleasant ones.

When senior Christian Leap was a freshman on varsity, the Black-Hawks didn’t win a game.

Junior defender Jacob Monaghan recalls his freshman season two years ago when the Black-Hawks won just one contest.

And then, of course, the 2020 season was canceled as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

So excuse the Black-Hawks if they’re basking in their first 4-0 start since 2015 after a physical 22-13 Commonwealth District home victory over Riverbend Thursday night.

“It feels amazing,” Monaghan said. “It’s a very good group of guys. I wouldn’t want to spend this time with anybody else.”

Leap and sophomore J.P. Page used their unique chemistry to combine for 13 goals and seven assists.

Leap finished with seven goals and six assists while Page scored six goals and dished out one assist.

The Black-Hawks broke open a close game in the second quarter and went on to lead 10-5 at intermission. They built on that advantage in the third quarter, and the Bears (2-3) never threatened.