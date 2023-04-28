In another life, Logan McGrath may well have been a knight, surveying friendlies and foes across the field of conquest while thinking several moves ahead.

“He’s playing chess and everyone is playing checkers,” Mountain View coach Mike Beutel said.

He’s no slouch at lacrosse, either.

The junior attacker scored seemingly at will Thursday night, finishing with nine goals to help the injury-ridden Wildcats emerge unscathed in Commonwealth District competition with a 15–6 victory on senior night at Brooke Point.

“My team found me in the right spots,” McGrath said of his prolific scoring night.

As McGrath’s travel coach with True Fredericksburg lacrosse, Black–Hawks head coach Jake Monaghan possessed a unique understanding of the task his team faced in defending him. He knew keeping McGrath off the stat sheet entirely wouldn't be realistic.

“You try to game plan for him, but he’s a player you can’t really game plan for,” Monaghan said. “I tell my guys, he’s going to get a couple, but it’s kind of limiting him. That’s what we’re looking to do.”

Despite the Black–Hawks' concerted efforts, McGrath netted a hat trick before halftime, which was extended significantly after a referee collapsed on the field with an apparent heart issue. Officials hastily removed hurdles from the track to make way for an ambulance, which responded within minutes of being called.

When play finally resumed, the Black–Hawks stormed back to pull within three goals at 8–5.

But McGrath buried the Black–Hawks’ comeback aspirations with three goals in the final period. The Wildcats also got a hat trick from junior attacker Donny Gonzalez.

Adriel Quansah had 20 saves in net for Brooke Point (8–3, 8–2 Commonwealth).

“It’s a game of runs, and they’re really well coached, so it’s hard to climb out of a hole once they put you in it,” Monaghan said.

Mountain View (12–0, 10–0) limped into the final leg of a crucial three-game road stretch already down several starters, including McGrath’s twin brother Shane, a standout midfielder who fractured his collarbone in a win over Riverbend.

They limped out of it when longpole Eli Druett took a laser shot off the ankle in the closing minutes of Thursday's fourth quarter. Buetel didn't even ask his weary squad to leave the bench area for his postgame debriefing.

“We were battle-tested this week,” the coach said.