Boys' soccer: Focused Foxes remain unbeaten with win at Courtland

King George High school boys soccer coach Jeff Butler was admittedly concerned about a letdown after his team knocked off perennial powerhouse Chancellor last week.

The Foxes gave him a reason to worry when they fell behind early against Eastern View the next game before rallying to win by two goals.

The first win over the Chargers in five years hasn’t given King George’s players inflated heads. They kept the momentum in an unbeaten season going Thursday night with a 3-1 Battlefield District road victory over Courtland.

“We got down 1-0 right away against Eastern View and came back to win 3-1,” Butler said. “[A letdown game] has been something on our minds. We’re talking about it every day and making sure we stay focused each game.”

That level of focus was evident early on for the Foxes (8-0, 6-0 Battlefield) at Courtland.

Bilal Driouich scored his first of two goals on the night in the first 80 seconds. Junior wing Nathan Kale provided the assist. Bryce Kubrek added another tally on a free kick 15 minutes later to give the Foxes a 2-0 lead.

The Cougars (4-2-1, 3-2-1 Battlefield) got on the board just before intermission on a goal by Kyle Grant and trailed 2-1 at the break.

King George, however, iced the game on Driouich’s goal on a rebound off an assist from Graham Paterson after a corner opportunity with two minutes remaining.

Butler said a deep roster including a strong midfield, a tenacious defense and the goalkeeping of standout Max Lipinski has been the key to his team’s success so far.

“I just love the depth that we have,” Butler said. “We’re talented at every position. I’ve got 19 guys that are really good, which means I have guys that are not playing who could be starters on other teams. That leads to good competition with each other.”

Senior striker James Drake leads the Foxes with 11 goals and four assists this season. Before Thursday he had either a goal or an assist in every game. Kale has seven goals and five assists.

Drake and Kale have plenty of help, as well.

“We don’t have a lot of holes that are showing up,” Butler said. “If we can keep growing, this group has a chance to do some really special things.”

It’ll start in a competitive Battlefield District.

Not only are the Chargers strong as usual, Eastern View has provided stiff competition.

Courtland was able to tie Chancellor and lost to Eastern View. The Cougars also suffered a disappointing loss to Culpeper in which Hitchens said his team lost its composure.

Hitchens said a lack of composure has been a common theme for the Cougars this season. He said when his players have struggled they’ve fallen behind early and never recovered.

That was the case again Thursday.

“We have as good or better talent than most,” Hitchens said. “But we don’t seem to play to our potential … I hope we can right the ship before the end of the season.”

Both teams have district games upcoming.

The Foxes will be back in action Monday when they travel to James Monroe. Courtland hosts Spotsylvania the same night.

Taft Coghill Jr: 540/374-5526 tcoghill@freelancestar.com

