Mountain View won the Commonwealth District boys soccer championship at Riverbend on Friday night, and just like throughout the season, not much separated the two teams in the title game.

The Wildcats and Bears split their two regular-season matchups, each winning by one point at home. They were both scoreless throughout the first 80 minutes and four overtime periods in the final before Michael Pickens kicked the game-winner in the third round of penalty kicks.

“It was a hard game,” said Pickens, who also scored on the first penalty kick of the night. “It was a big long game, super long, but we stepped up in the end.”

Both coaches expected a battle coming in.

“We knew it would be tough game,” said Mountain View coach Ryan Cypress. “I think it shows the best two teams were competing in the final.”

Riverbend coach Michael Recore agreed.

“It was tight, like I thought it would be,” Recore said. “Both games were tight (during the season), so not too unexpected.”

The Wildcats and Bears each had multiple opportunities as the clock ran down in regular time and then in the four five-minute overtime periods, but neither could put the ball into the net to wrap up the win.

Even the penalty kicks came down to overtime.

Both teams made their first five shots to force a second round of kicks, this time of the “sudden-victory” variety.

Riverbend was turned away twice, once by goalkeeper Aiden Peterson and once by the top crossbar, but each time avoided sudden death with diving saves by goalkeeper Conner Henriques.

Peterson made another diving save of his own to start the third round of penalty kicks, and Pickens put his kick into the goal to give the Wildcats the win.

“It came down to 12 penalty kicks,” Recore said. “At that point, you’ve got two pretty even teams.”

Both teams qualified for the upcoming Region 5D tournament, which starts after a week off for graduation activities.

Riverbend holds Commonwealth District’s top seed as the regular-season winner, and Mountain View is the second seed, as tournament champions.

Recore is looking for the Bears to make a good showing and expects the same from the Wildcats.

“They’re a good team, they’re well coached, so I think they’re going to be successful too,” he said. “Hopefully, we’ll get an opportunity to see them again in regionals.”