When Carlos Evans learned that Steve Hibberd was planning to step down as North Stafford boys’ basketball coach, he wasn’t sure whether he’d go for the job.

Evans, who previously spent six years as the head boys’ basketball coach at James Monroe before stepping down in 2022, recently started graduate school.

But after Evans reflected on his experiences as an assistant with the Wolverines this past winter, his decision crystallized.

“Having a year off gave me a clearer mindset and I was able to look at it from a different perspective than being a head coach,” Evans said. “When you’re the head coach and you’re on that hot seat, it’s a different kind of lens.”

Since Evans already teaches in Stafford County—at H.H. Poole Middle School—his promotion did not require school board approval.

North Stafford athletic director Mark Coleman said Evans’ leadership background and easy rapport with players stood out during the hiring process.

“He brings a real sense of consistency being a part of the program and a wealth of experience,” Coleman said. “Being head coach at JM for years really solidified his qualifications to be the next head coach at North Stafford.”

The Wolverines went 6-17 last season under Hibberd, who coached for five seasons in two separate stints at North Stafford.

Evans will be tasked with helping the Wolverines navigate a move to Class 6 and Region 6B along with the Commonwealth District’s other Stafford County schools.

He’ll also oversee a freshman program for the first time in his career as a head coach. Working under Hibberd, Evans said he learned the importance of empowering his assistants and delegating certain day-to-day aspects of running a program.

“At JM, I did a lot,” Evans said. “I think that small-school experience is going to help me.”

Any lingering doubts Evans had about the job were dispelled when he FaceTimed a group of North Stafford’s returning varsity players.

“To see the smiles on their faces let me know that I had some type of impact as an assistant,” he said. “That transition is going to be beneficial., I’m not going into this new with the kids not knowing who I am.”