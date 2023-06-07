A large, enthusiastic group of fans packed Caroline Stadium nearly an hour before the start of the Caroline High School baseball team’s Class 3 state quarterfinal game on Tuesday night, hoping to witness history in the making.

The Cavaliers did not disappoint them.

Jeron Morris went 2 for 3 with three RBIs, and Adam Pitts pitched 6 1/3 shutout innings as Caroline beat Lakeland 7-0 for the first state playoff victory in program history.

“It’s amazing to be a part of what the guys are doing,” Cavaliers head coach Zac Foltz said. “We’re in uncharted territory, and it seems like someone different steps up for us every night.”

While Brayden Hartsell’s game-tying three-run home run and Adam Tatham’s go-ahead RBI single provided late-inning heroics in Caroline’s 4-3 win over Brentsville in the Region 3B championship game last Thursday, the Cavaliers didn’t need to rally on Tuesday. Instead, they took command early on.

Morris staked the hosts to a 1-0 lead with his two-out RBI single through the left side in the bottom of the first. That advantage grew to 2-0 after Baylor Storke drew a bases-loaded walk in the second.

Caroline (15-10) turned up the heat on the visitors from Suffolk in the fourth, sending nine men to the plate and scoring five times to blow the contest wide open.

The Cavaliers loaded the bases on a single by Hartsell and walks by Storke and Tatham, chasing Lakeland starting pitcher Cash Harrington from the game.

Pitts greeted reliever Landon Patton rudely with an opposite-field, two-run double that ricocheted off the tip of third baseman Cole Harrington’s glove and into foul ground down the left field line. Morris followed that up with a two-run double of his own to right-center field that made it 6-0, and Christian Tingen’s RBI single to right scored Morris to cap the outburst.

“I actually play travel ball with [Patton], so I had an idea of the pitch I was looking for,” Pitts said of his double. “I got it and tried to hit it as hard as I could, which worked out well.”

Added Morris: “After [Pitts] started us up, I knew I had to follow that up with a line drive of my own.”

Pitts was efficient, if not dominant, on the mound. He threw 90 pitches, scattering six hits. He struck out five, walked two and was the beneficiary of a defense that turned a pair of double plays.

While Lakeland (12-13) managed to put at least one runner on base in every inning except the seventh, Pitts said he never felt any pressure.

“I know our defense is going to go to work for me and help me out in any way they can,” he said. “As long as I throw strikes and do my job, they’re going to catch the ball behind me.”

Harrington took the loss for Lakeland, allowing four runs on four hits while issuing six walks over 3 1/3 innings. Jackobe Little paced Lakeland at the plate, going 2 for 3 with a double.

“I thought our guys battled, but things just didn’t go our way today,” Lakeland head coach John Brinkley said of his squad, which started three freshmen including Harrington. “But they battled and got us to the state tournament for the first time in program history, and I’m proud of them for that.”

Next up for Caroline is a state semifinal matchup with Region 3C champion Cave Spring (19-5-1), which defeated Fluvanna County 10-0 in five innings on Tuesday night. First pitch is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Friday at Riverbend High School.

“It means a lot to make history,” Pitts said. “And it means even more to have the community come out and support us the way they did tonight. But the job’s not finished. Not yet.”

Lakeland 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 6 2

Caroline 1 1 0 5 0 0 — 7 9 1

CASH HARRINGTON, Landon Patton (4) and Peyton Brinkley. ADAM PITTS, Adam Tatham (7) and Jackson Thomas.