Caroline's Freeman shines at his proud uncle's expense

Jayden said his relationship with his uncle intensified after his father died when he was 13.

Jayden and Eddie Freeman talk before and after each Caroline game. Eddie Freeman has his hands full scouting and evaluating for his own team, but he makes time to review each Caroline game and provide pointers for his nephew.

The two also fish together, play pickup basketball and talk about life’s challenges.

When Jayden stepped to the line Wednesday, Eddie Freeman said he knew his team was in trouble. It had led by eight points with one minute remaining. The coach said if he had any timeouts left he would’ve called one to ice Jayden.

“There was not a doubt in my mind he was going to nail all three of them,” Eddie Freeman said. “When he shot the first free throw, he didn’t move off the line at all. He didn’t look up. He kept his head down and he was locked in.”

In addition to his uncle, Jayden also faced off against his travel league coach Cedric Hopkins, a former James Monroe standout and assistant coach at King William.