Caroline's Freeman shines at his proud uncle's expense

Jayden Freeman was admittedly nervous going into the Caroline High School boys basketball game at King William Wednesday night.
It wasn’t that Freeman was intimidated by King William’s personnel, but there was a hulking figure on the opposing sideline who was well aware of the sophomore guard’s game and the way he carries himself on the court.
Eddie Freeman, Jayden’s uncle and father figure, is in his second year as King William’s head coach.
After Jayden settled down, he scored 11 of his 12 points in the fourth quarter, including three free throws with 0.3 seconds left, to give his Cavaliers a thrilling 86-85 come-from-behind victory.
Eddie Freeman, a former Caroline standout and starter on its 2001 team that reached the Group AA state championship game, said the outcome was the “most bittersweet moment ever” as he watched the nephew he’s helped groom since he was born hit the game-winning free throws.
After the game, Eddie Freeman called Jayden’s mother and his older sister, Nicole Freeman, and jokingly told her: “I’m coming up there to give him a beating.”
Nicole Freeman anxiously watched the game on Facebook Live as no fans were permitted in King William’s gym because of COVID-19 restrictions.
“[Wednesday night’s] loss was my fault because I raised Jay,” Eddie Freeman said. “Nicole and I have always been real tight. Jay was my son before I had boys.”
Jayden said his relationship with his uncle intensified after his father died when he was 13.
Jayden and Eddie Freeman talk before and after each Caroline game. Eddie Freeman has his hands full scouting and evaluating for his own team, but he makes time to review each Caroline game and provide pointers for his nephew.
The two also fish together, play pickup basketball and talk about life’s challenges.
When Jayden stepped to the line Wednesday, Eddie Freeman said he knew his team was in trouble. It had led by eight points with one minute remaining. The coach said if he had any timeouts left he would’ve called one to ice Jayden.
“There was not a doubt in my mind he was going to nail all three of them,” Eddie Freeman said. “When he shot the first free throw, he didn’t move off the line at all. He didn’t look up. He kept his head down and he was locked in.”
In addition to his uncle, Jayden also faced off against his travel league coach Cedric Hopkins, a former James Monroe standout and assistant coach at King William.
Caroline head coach Antoine Johnson said he didn’t sense that Jayden was pressing early on, but the player said going against his mentors was initially uncomfortable. He said he was trying too hard as his team fell behind by as many as 17 points.
“My coach took me out for a couple of minutes,” Jayden said. “I kept holding my head down a little bit. But in the fourth quarter, I got right.”
The Cavaliers trailed 85-83 when King William went to the free throw line and misfired on both attempts with 1.6 seconds remaining.
Caroline called timeout and inbounded the ball from under its own goal. Jayden Freeman hauled in a long pass from teammate Gabe Campbell (game-high 27 points), took one dribble and launched a shot from beyond the 3-point line. He said he knew immediately he was fouled.
The first free throw attempt bounced out of the rim and back in. The last two were all net. Eddie Freeman said while he was disappointed in the defeat, he was glad his nephew was able to experience the exhilaration of being mobbed by his teammates.
“It was a great feeling,” Jayden said. “It’s a memory I’ll never forget.”
