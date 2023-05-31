Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Chancellor advanced to the finals of the Region 4B boys soccer tournament and earned a trip to the state tournament with a 2–1 win over visiting Monacan on Tuesday.

The Chargers, who reached the state contest for the ninth straight year, will play for the regional title Friday at county rival Courtland, which won its semifinal against Atlee, 3–2.

The two teams played each other last in the Battlefield District tournament two weeks ago, with Courtland coming out on top, 2–1.

Chancellor coach Mike Webb said the Chargers would be ready for the rematch.

“We know them pretty well,” Webb said. “We’ll just show up and play.”

Chancellor trailed 1–0 Tuesday until the final minutes of the first half, when Brandon Portillo hit Erick Navarro Zelaya racing down the right side toward the goal at full speed.

Zelaya put the ball into the net to tie the game.

The Chargers scored on what looked like the same play in the second half. This time, though, a defender stepped in front of Zelaya, and he dumped the ball off to Handerson Juarez Franco, who put it into the net to give Chancellor the lead.

“The good thing about it was, we trained on specific things yesterday, and we scored both times on what we trained,” Webb said.

The Chiefs kept battling until the end, with several opportunities to tie the game, and the Chargers had a few close plays of their own, but neither team could score again.

“It was a hard match, but we fought well,” Franco said, “and that’s how Chancellor does it.”