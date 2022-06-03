Chancellor boys top Powhatan in overtime in Region 4B soccer final

Erick Navarro Zelaya scored on a rebound in overtime to give Chancellor a 2-1 victory over host Powhatan Thursday night in the Region 4B boys' soccer title game.

The victory earned the Chargers (15-3-3) their third consecutive regional title and 12th in school history. They will host defending state champion Smithfield on Tuesday in a state quarterfinal game.

Navarro Zelaya started the game-winning play in the final minute of the first overtime period by heading teammate Handerson Franco's corner kick to teammate Adam Cook. The ball bounced off Cook's foot back to Navarro Zelaya, who scored his 10th goal of the season.

Cook also scored for the Chargers, who trailed 1-0 at halftime after University of Virginia recruit Parker Sloan put the Indians ahead in the 30th minute with his 30th goal of the season.

Chancellor goalie Lucas Owens made seven saves. The Indians had an 8-6 edge in shots on goal, but the Chargers had twice as many corner kicks (10-5).

Powhatan (15-3-1) will travel to Great Bridge Tuesday.