The most obvious measure of Jim Larkin’s success as Chancellor field hockey coach — the one emblazoned on black T–shirts hastily unboxed following the Chargers’ 4–0 victory over Riverbend on Wednesday night — is 400 wins.

But Larkin, a 2021 Virginia High School League Hall of Fame inductee, prefers to tout other numbers.

There are two doctors, key members of the Chargers’ 2013 state title team, who graduated from Larkin’s notoriously grueling practices to practicing medicine.

Then there were the hugs, handshakes and how’ve-you-beens, far too many to count, as extended family members accumulated over nearly two decades descended upon the playing surface to celebrate Larkin’s coaching milestone.

“You’ll find a whole lot of people in this world who tell you that women shouldn’t do this, women can’t do this,” Larkin said. “Hockey is great, but to see them flourish afterwards is tremendous.”

One former player who came back to witness Larkin earn his 400th victory was Taylor Sullivan, a member of the Chargers’ 2018 state championship team. Sullivan, who described herself as a “troubled teen” during her high school years, credited Larkin with preparing her for the world beyond Chancellor.

“He’s like a second dad to me,” she said. “He really, really helped me grow as a human being, being accountable. … He helped me become an adult.”

The occasion was doubly sweet for Chargers freshman Hailey Wuario. Larkin isn’t just Waurio’s coach; he’s also her stepfather.

“It’s hard to separate dad from coach, but he’s good at yelling so I’m good at keying into it,” she said with a laugh. “I mean, he’s a little bit sillier as a dad, but he cares about the girls the same. It’s a family mentality on both sides.”

Larkin arrived at Chancellor in 1994 hoping to coach cross country. Shortly into his first year as a teacher, the school’s principal at the time approached him about assisting with field hockey, noting that he had a background playing ice hockey.

“He said, ‘Ah, it’s the same thing, you’ll do great,’ “ Larkin recalled.

The rest is VHSL field hockey history. Larkin became Virginia’s winningest coach last fall with his 393rd victory. He’s won five state championships, garnering state coach of the year honors at the conclusion of each banner season.

“Honestly, I don’t really pay attention to those numbers,” he said. “Every year, our goal is to win a state championship. I’ve never really cared about coach of the year. I want kids to win championships.”

That singular focus was evident following the final whistle on Wednesday night. Besides the T–shirts, there would be a plaque commemorating Larkin’s milestone, as well as a brief barrage of fireworks stashed aside for the occasion.

But first, he instructed his players to line up on the sideline to run “doogies,” a postgame conditioning rituals of sorts for the Chargers. In an era of, er, intense parental scrutiny on high school coaches, Larkin hasn’t stopped pushing his players to the limit.

“He will put us through it,” sophomore forward Ellen Gallagher said. “During practices, he breaks us down to build us back up. During practices he’s going to push you and he’s going to work hard, but then it shows in the games.

“That’s where the success comes from.”