Chancellor hires Sullivan as football coach

While his North Stafford High School football team had a bye one Friday last fall, head coach Neil Sullivan and his family sat in their Spotsylvania County backyard around the fire pit.

Sullivan could hear the Chancellor High marching band playing during a ’ home game, so the sounds of Friday night lights were still nearby. Sullivan recalled that experience when he learned Chancellor’s head coach Jeff Drugatz resigned to take over at Stafford High.

Sullivan, who attended Chancellor as a freshman and sophomore before he finished up at Riverbend in 2006, was immediately intrigued. He applied for the position and was selected as the Chargers’ new head coach earlier this month. His hiring was approved by the Spotsylvania County School Board Monday night.

Chancellor athletic director Len Carlson said the pool of applicants was the strongest he’s seen, but Sullivan’s proximity to the school and his experience at North Stafford won out.

“When I went into the offseason, I had no intention of leaving North,” Sullivan said. “It’s still a great place to work with great people … But when this job became available, I did my research. I loved what I heard and I felt it was a mutually great fit. I’m really excited to be a part of the Chancellor community.”

Sullivan, 33, spent three seasons as the head coach at North Stafford, posting a 14–15 record. The Wolverines’ best season under Sullivan was his first. North Stafford finished 9–5 that year and won the Region 5D championship before falling to Stone Bridge in the Class 5 state semifinals.

Prior to becoming head coach, Sullivan spent three years as the Wolverines’ defensive coordinator under Joe Mangano. He was also an assistant at James Madison High in Fairfax County for six seasons.

“Once he presented to us his coaching resume, he blew us away,” Carlson said. “He showed great detail in scouting his opponents and in his plan for college recruiting, communication with players and parents as well as academics. It was a lot of the things we’ve been pushing here. We felt he could put all the pieces together to make a successful program.”

North Stafford now turns its attention to a coaching search.

Wolverines’ athletic director Mark Coleman said the vacancy was posted earlier this week. North Stafford plans to accept applications for two weeks before beginning interviews. The plan is to have a name to present to the Stafford County School Board by April 2.

Coleman said Sullivan’s presence at the school will be missed.

“He was an invaluable asset,” Coleman said. “Everything he brought to the school was nothing but positive. He created a culture of growth. He really led an elite program as far as the overall student-athlete. The kids that came from his program were upstanding gentlemen that have gone on and succeeded in other endeavors. He is a great leader and mentor.”

Sullivan will finish out the school year teaching at North Stafford. But he hopes to begin conducting offseason workouts with the Chargers this spring.

He’s also eager to begin coaching in the Battlefield District. He played two seasons of junior varsity in the district with Chancellor and finished his high school career with Riverbend when it was a member of the Battlefield before he went on to play at Randolph-Macon College.

Sullivan is also already familiar with Spotsylvania County rivals Riverbend and Massaponax from the Commonwealth District.

“The Battlefield has a lot of history in the rivalries that I’m familiar with from growing up in the area,” Sullivan said. “I’m so excited to be a part of it.”

Taft Coghill Jr: 540/374-5526 tcoghill@freelancestar.com

