Chancellor tops James Monroe in battle of field hockey unbeatens

“They’re so laser focused and so hungry, because we’ve lost the last two state finals,” Bernard said. “It’s great to win the states, but to lose two, that stinks. There’s nothing in their sights but that.”

This team may be more balanced than the school’s previous winners, she said. “This is a team from front to back,” whereas earlier teams had “pockets of power” that carried them to the titles.

Thursday was a good example.

“Regan was solid in goal, and the back five played well, and the front five played well,” head coach Jim Larkin said. “Honestly, it was 2–0, but if we’d capitalized on any of the many early opportunities it probably could have been a lot worse. I think it would have given us more breathing room. We’ve just got to find a way to finish more goals.”

Like Chancellor, the Yellow Jackets hadn’t given up any goals this season before Thursday.

That changed six minutes into the game, when Ellie Byram scored for the Chargers.

Chancellor kept the pressure on, and Lindsey Loar put the ball in the cage again early in second quarter.

Kaitlyn Bestick, Regan’s sister and the team’s leading scorer, was especially happy with the defense.