Chancellor tops James Monroe in battle of field hockey unbeatens

The Chancellor Chargers took a step toward their eventual goal of another state field hockey championship, beating previously undefeated James Monroe 2–0 Thursday night.
“It was a good early season test for us,” Coach Jim Larkin said. “JM has been the cream of the crop for a while, and these girls really wanted to come out and play tonight.”
Goaltender Regan Bestick, who has yet to give up a goal in the team’s six wins this season, said the Chargers put together a strong team effort against the Yellow Jackets.
“Tonight was really something. It was like that focused energy, and from Chaos [the student section of the stands] to the field you could feel it,” Bestick said. “Everybody was here, everybody was present, everybody was ready to roll.
“This one definitely will be a nice confidence boost, especially because we haven’t beaten JM since I’ve been here.”
In fact, the Chargers hadn’t beaten JM since 2013, when Chancellor won the second of back-to-back state Class 4A titles, assistant coach Amy Bernard said.
The seniors on this team won a state championship when they were freshmen, and they’ve made the state finals the last two seasons.
This year they want to win it all again.
“They’re so laser focused and so hungry, because we’ve lost the last two state finals,” Bernard said. “It’s great to win the states, but to lose two, that stinks. There’s nothing in their sights but that.”
This team may be more balanced than the school’s previous winners, she said. “This is a team from front to back,” whereas earlier teams had “pockets of power” that carried them to the titles.
Thursday was a good example.
“Regan was solid in goal, and the back five played well, and the front five played well,” head coach Jim Larkin said. “Honestly, it was 2–0, but if we’d capitalized on any of the many early opportunities it probably could have been a lot worse. I think it would have given us more breathing room. We’ve just got to find a way to finish more goals.”
Like Chancellor, the Yellow Jackets hadn’t given up any goals this season before Thursday.
That changed six minutes into the game, when Ellie Byram scored for the Chargers.
Chancellor kept the pressure on, and Lindsey Loar put the ball in the cage again early in second quarter.
Kaitlyn Bestick, Regan’s sister and the team’s leading scorer, was especially happy with the defense.
“I’m ecstatic with the way our defense played. I know that’s something we’ve struggled with, positioning on defense,” she explained. “We found the gaps and we were able to shut down a very, very talented JM team. For the first time in four years we beat JM, and I’m very excited about that, and the only way to go is up.”
An “enthusiastic” student section, led by many members of the school’s football team, brought an unusually electric atmosphere to the stadium.
“It was really really nice to have their support today,” Kaitlyn Bestick said. “They were half the reason JM was a little frazzled coming out. I mean, they walked in and I was terrified.”
James Monroe (8–1) is looking forward to another strong season despite the loss. The Yellow Jackets won Division 3A state titles from 2017–19, and went to the semi-finals last season.
“Lots of season left,” coach Erin Cunningham said. “We’re just going to watch the film, see what we need to work on, fix it and move forward.”
Senior Celie Constantine said the team has had a few issues this season, she’s not worried about its future.
“This season I think we’ve been through a lot. We’ve lost two of our biggest players on the field, so having to adjust to that has been a little difficult,” Constantine said, “but honestly, the way I see us playing out here and the way I see us connecting shows so much promise in our team, and our younger girls are stepping up so much.”
JM will look to get back on track Tuesday when it hosts King George. The Chargers won’t have long to enjoy their victory, as they have another tough rivalry game next week.