Class 1 boys basketball: Washington & Lee's pieces form a formidable squad

Nick Hall is a spiritual man, so when the Washington & Lee boys basketball coach was in need of a team motto, he turned to prayer for inspiration.

Hall eventually settled on “bring your piece,” a riff on a phrase he heard while scrolling through the corner of TikTok populated by viral basketball gurus. If his players weren’t already believers, an early-season experience converted them on the spot.

Back in November, Washington & Lee traveled to Chancellor for its first scrimmage. Upon arrival, an administrator informed Hall that the boys’ locker room wasn’t available, but the Eagles were welcome to use a nearby teacher’s lounge.

“The first thing we saw on the table was a puzzle,” Hall recalled. “My guys, they immediately got excited, because this is confirmation we’re doing something right... If you bring your piece, the puzzle will be completed.”

The Eagles’ various pieces have fit together so well, in fact, that they’re three wins away from assembling a state championship run. On Friday, Washington & Lee (13-7) will travel to Altavista for a Class 1 quarterfinal.

Forward Brandon Washington is the Eagles’ most notable offensive component. The senior averages a double-double, with a team-high 21 points and 12 rebounds per game. Vaughn Harris, Chris Lee and Jordan Saunders have each carved out their own scoring niche within Washington & Lee’s up-tempo jigsaw.

“It took a long time, but once we all figured out we had to do our own job and not try to do too much, it made everything easier,” senior guard Jaylen Campbell said. “It helped all of us succeed.”

Upon taking the Eagles’ helm two years ago (W&L didn’t play last season) Hall sought to install a “gritty” mentality reminiscent of the run-and-gun UNLV and Arkansas teams of yesteryear.

“Sometimes zone is good, but sometimes zone makes you lazy,” said Hall, who also plays for the semi-pro Fredericksburg Grizzlies. “We’re going to play man, and we’re going to get up in people and let the chips fall as they may.”

Incurring early losses also helped the Eagles cash in come the postseason. Washington & Lee faced Class 5 Massaponax twice and also scheduled a game at Class 6 Woodbridge. The Eagles dropped all three contests by double-digit margins but gained valuable experience against rosters that exceeded their own in both size and stature.

“They have height, they’re bigger, and that helped us in the long run,” Campbell said. “We played against a lot of 6-6s and 6-7s.”

Altavista is a nearly four-hour drive west from Montross, leaving the Eagles plenty of time to draw up ways to limit Colonels forward Stuart Hunt. Hall and his team watched the Colonels’ double-overtime victory over Buffalo Gap in the Region 1C championship game on the NFHS Network, and it didn’t take long to see that Altavista (17-6) relies heavily on its 6-foot-5 big star.

“They have some height on them,” Hall said. “He [Stuart] pretty much does everything. I think they’re well-coached and have some good guard play. Everything is run pretty much throughout their big men. I think if we play our style of basketball, we’ll be fine.”

