Class 3 field hockey quarterfinal: Bruton at James Monroe

James Monroe stepped up its game in the second half Tuesday night, overpowering Bruton 3–0 to win a state Class 3 field hockey quarterfinal at Maury Stadium.
The Yellow Jackets started slowly, and the game was scoreless at the half, but after the break they began to take over. Celie Constantine finally put the ball in the cage with 3:20 left in the third quarter.
“I think at first we were a little bit nervous in connecting. We just took a minute,” Constantine said. “Once we started actually utilizing each other, and we remembered what JM field hockey is, it was perfect after that.”
JM was relentless in the second half, putting the ball in front of the net repeatedly and keeping the pressure on Bruton. It paid off with about five minutes remaining, as Cieran Cubbage battled among a host of defenders to knock the ball past Bruton goalkeeper Dakota Anderson.
The Yellow Jackets didn’t let up, and Kelsey Reviello sealed the game with a statement slap shot into the back of the cage with a minute to go.
James Monroe will play Poquoson in the semifinals Friday at Massaponax.
“Honestly, as a team, I think we just started fighting for it,” Reviello said. “We’ve been through so much this year, and I think in the fourth quarter, we just said, ‘This is ours to win, let’s go out and make our dream come true and get this done.”
JM coach Erin Cunningham was more than pleased with her team’s performance.
“Really no words,” Cunningham said. “I’m just so proud of the way they played tonight. We talk a lot about it. We’ve got to take it game by game. We can’t really look too far ahead, especially today. We really just had to come out and play our game, and we did, and I’m really proud of the way they progressed throughout the game.”
The second half improvement was just a matter of playing their type of game, she said.
“Once we settle into a game, and really spread out and play the way we’re supposed to, I think we do a lot better,” she said.
Bruton coach Jessica Bradley said her team put up a good fight and plans to be back next year.
“We were not expected to do as well as we have done. I think we’re undervalued, and I think today really showed that we have a lot of potential,” Bradley said. “We’re just continuing to grow the program.”
Bradley was impressed with her first look at the Yellow Jackets.
“I think they’re a very talented team,” she said. “I think we had them frustrated for a little bit there, but they have amazing stick skills. I wish them all the best in the tournament.”