Class 3 field hockey quarterfinal: James Monroe tops Bruton

JM coach Erin Cunningham was more than pleased with her team’s performance.

“Really no words,” Cunningham said. “I’m just so proud of the way they played tonight. We talk a lot about it. We’ve got to take it game by game. We can’t really look too far ahead, especially today. We really just had to come out and play our game, and we did, and I’m really proud of the way they progressed throughout the game.”

The second half improvement was just a matter of playing their type of game, she said.

“Once we settle into a game, and really spread out and play the way we’re supposed to, I think we do a lot better,” she said.

Bruton coach Jessica Bradley said her team put up a good fight and plans to be back next year.

“We were not expected to do as well as we have done. I think we’re undervalued, and I think today really showed that we have a lot of potential,” Bradley said. “We’re just continuing to grow the program.”

Bradley was impressed with her first look at the Yellow Jackets.

“I think they’re a very talented team,” she said. “I think we had them frustrated for a little bit there, but they have amazing stick skills. I wish them all the best in the tournament.”