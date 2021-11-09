Class 4 field hockey quarterfinal: Chancellor is nearly flawless in routing Loudoun County

Newman took any suspense out of Tuesday’s game by scoring twice in the first three minutes, both on centering passes from Ashley Coleman. She then assisted Ellie Byram on the first two of her three goals on the day, and the Chargers led 4-0 after less than nine minutes of play.

“We’ve been playing really well in the first quarter of every game,” Larkin said, “but we just haven’t been putting the ball away. It makes such a huge difference when you put the ball in the back of the cage.”

“At that point, it lets the pressure out of the balloon. The kids don’t grip the stick as hard, and it allows them to play looser. It lets them be the players they can be. I think this was a good statement for us, and for them, confidence-wise.”

It was 6–0 by halftime, as Byram deflected Kaitlyn Bestick’s drive into the cage early in the second quarter and Newman beat Captains goalie Ava Bendekovic on the short side eight minutes later.

Bestick capped the scoring early in the third period, and her twin sister Regan made a couple of sprawling saves in goal to keep the Captains (15–4) off the scoreboard. She got some defensive help from Coleman, who hustled back to thwart one of Loudoun County’s few legitimate scoring threats.