Class 4 field hockey quarterfinal: Chancellor is nearly flawless in routing Loudoun County

Even Jim Larkin couldn’t find reason to nitpick.
To call Chancellor High School’s veteran field hockey coach demanding is an understatement. His teams’ five state championships and five runner-up trophies are testaments to his devotion to detail.
But Larkin found little room to complain about Tuesday’s 7–0 romp over visiting Loudoun County in a Class 4 state quarterfinal match that was halted after three quarters due to the Virginia High School League’s mercy rule and left the Chargers two wins away from a sixth crown in his tenure.
“I ride them in practice, all practice long, about the little things,” Larkin said. “And I think they have finally realized that if you’re clean and you do some smart things with the ball, good things happen. We’re going to need to be that clean, if not better, on Friday.”
That’s when Chancellor (19–1) may face Great Bridge, which beat the Chargers 2–0 in the pandemic-delayed spring state championship game in Virginia Beach, near their campus in Chesapeake.
This time, the Chargers will have home-county advantage. Their 3:30 p.m. semifinal game will be held at Massaponax High School. The winner will move on to Saturday’s championship game at Courtland.
“I like the experience of [traveling for] states. That’s what makes states,” said junior Ella Newman, who delivered three goals and two assists on Tuesday. “At the same time, we do have an advantage in playing in our own county. We know the turfs we’re about to play on. A lot more people can come, and we do well with the chaos we have here.”
Newman took any suspense out of Tuesday’s game by scoring twice in the first three minutes, both on centering passes from Ashley Coleman. She then assisted Ellie Byram on the first two of her three goals on the day, and the Chargers led 4-0 after less than nine minutes of play.
“We’ve been playing really well in the first quarter of every game,” Larkin said, “but we just haven’t been putting the ball away. It makes such a huge difference when you put the ball in the back of the cage.”
“At that point, it lets the pressure out of the balloon. The kids don’t grip the stick as hard, and it allows them to play looser. It lets them be the players they can be. I think this was a good statement for us, and for them, confidence-wise.”
It was 6–0 by halftime, as Byram deflected Kaitlyn Bestick’s drive into the cage early in the second quarter and Newman beat Captains goalie Ava Bendekovic on the short side eight minutes later.
Bestick capped the scoring early in the third period, and her twin sister Regan made a couple of sprawling saves in goal to keep the Captains (15–4) off the scoreboard. She got some defensive help from Coleman, who hustled back to thwart one of Loudoun County’s few legitimate scoring threats.
As they celebrated for the final time on their home field, Chancellor’s seniors knew that tougher challenges lie ahead--even if they don’t have to go far to confront them.
“I think we can always do better,” Byram said. “There’s always room for improvement. But we came out strong.”
Added Newman: “Don’t get too cocky, but don’t slack off.”
