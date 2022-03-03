Class 4 girls basketball: Cyclones won't be caught off guard in quarterfinal showdown with Manor

The Eastern View girls basketball team’s road to the Class 4 state tournament has been paved with gold.

In the past three weeks, the Cyclones have collected every bit of hardware they possibly could, winning the Battlefield District regular-season and tournament championships and the Region 4B title.

Now the only thing left for them to collect is the state championship.

Eastern View (20-2) will try to inch one step closer to claiming that crown when it hosts Region 4A runner-up Manor (19-6) in a state quarterfinal matchup at 7 p.m. Friday.

“It’s hard to put into words what these girls have accomplished this season,” Cyclones head coach Mike McCombs said. “Winning the district titles, beating Monacan [in the regional semifinals] and then winning the region for the first time ever, it’s been a special year for a special group of kids.

“We’ve beaten some outstanding teams so far,” he continued. “But now we’ve got to switch gears and be ready for something entirely different.”

Manor, of Portsmouth, boasts a guard-heavy attack that’s not unlike Eastern View’s.

The Mustangs are led by multitalented junior point guard A.J. Richardson, who currently holds Division I scholarship offers from JMU, Hampton and Norfolk State, among other schools. Richardson scored a game-high 19 points in Manor’s 62-34 regional quarterfinal win over Grafton on Feb. 21, then tallied 11 points, six assists, five rebounds and two steals in a 58-56 regional semifinal victory over Deep Creek on Feb. 23.

Joining Richardson in the backcourt are junior Desire Short and senior Asante Brown, both of whom came up big against Deep Creek to help the Mustangs punch their ticket to the state tourney. Short sank the game-winning 3-pointer just before the buzzer, while Brown posted a triple-double with 24 points, 11 rebounds and 10 steals.

“They’re very quick and athletic,” McCombs said of Manor’s guard trio. “They’re all good shooters, and they really like to play fast.”

Playing fast is something the Cyclones are capable of as well.

Trailing visiting Powhatan 43-35 early in the fourth quarter of Monday’s regional championship game, Eastern View used a dizzying 15-5 run to produce a 53-50 victory. Freshman guard Ange Hyonkeu scored eight of her game-high 24 points during that stretch, giving the bigger Indians problems with her ability to get to the basket.

“The thing about her that stands out the most is that she doesn’t play like a freshman,” McCombs said of Hyonkeu, who also recorded a game-high 18 points in the Cyclones’ 52-44 regional semifinal win over perennial state power Monacan on Feb. 25. “If her shots aren’t falling, she keeps shooting until they do. There’s no trepidation or ‘deer in the headlights’ look with her, and that’s one of the reasons why we’ve come this far.”

Hyonkeu and her backcourt mates have taken turns coming up big for Eastern View in recent weeks.

Junior Destiny Washington had 23 points and 11 rebounds in a 69-40 district title game victory over James Monroe on Feb. 16, then hustled to snag an offensive rebound that enabled the Cyclones’ to run the final seconds off the clock in their 41-40 regional quarterfinal win over Courtland on Feb. 22. Against Monacan, senior Trinity Washington posted 16 points, 12 rebounds and six assists, and junior Saniya Brown knocked down a big 3 in the contest’s final minute to help seal the victory.

“It goes beyond just the playoffs,” McCombs said of his guards’ efforts. “Each of them has stepped up for us at various points throughout the season. We’ll need the same thing from them if we’re going to keep this run going.”