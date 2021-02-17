 Skip to main content
Class 4 state boys basketball semifinal: Cyclones run out of magic, fall to frenetic Packers
SMITHFIELD 56, EASTERN VIEW 49

Class 4 state boys basketball semifinal: Cyclones run out of magic, fall to frenetic Packers

The Eastern View boys basketball team rallied from a pair of halftime deficits to knock off top seeds Hanover and Courtland on its way to winning last week’s Region 4B tournament.

The Cyclones found themselves in a similar situation during Wednesday night’s Class 4 state semifinal matchup at Smithfield. Trailing the Region 4A champions for much of the game, they put together two second-half runs that kept the small cadre of in-person supporters for both squads on the edge of their seats.

Unfortunately for Eastern View, this time it wasn’t quite enough.

Rashad Tucker scored 18 points, Troy Giles added 15 and Kelby Saunders chipped in 10 points and 12 rebounds, enabling the Packers to hold off the Cyclones for a 56-49 victory.

Smithfield (9-0) will travel to Winchester to play at Handley (11-0) in Saturday’s state title game. The Judges topped homestanding Halifax County in a 52-49 overtime thriller in Wednesday’s other semifinal clash.

Eastern View, which was playing in the state semis for the first time in program history, concludes its banner season at 13-3.

“We knew [Eastern View] would come at us with everything they had until the final buzzer,” Packers head coach Theotis Porter said. “But I told the guys if we won the rebounding war and limited our turnovers we’d put ourselves in a position to be successful.”

Smithfield accomplished the former and did just enough of the latter to keep the visitors at bay.

