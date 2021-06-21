Class 4 state boys soccer semifinal: Smithfield outnumbers Chancellor

Despite struggling to mount their trademark pressure, the Chargers (10-2) managed an equalizer just before halftime. Off a long throw, sophomore Jonas Lohr rocketed in a shot that caromed in off the crossbar to tie the game at 1–1 with 7:19 left until the break.

At halftime, Webb excoriated his players, practically shaming them into giving a better effort over the second 40 minutes. For a while after play resumed, the Chargers seemed to heed Webb’s speech, matching the Packers’ determination and drive to the ball.

But they couldn’t account for visible gaps in depth or athleticism. Liam Moore scored for Smithfield off a corner in the 46th minute, and the dagger came off the foot of Jonathan Taylor, who sneaked the ball past Chancellor goalie Lucas Owens to make it 3-1 with 29:00 left. Several Charger defenders pleaded for offsides on the play, but no flag came.

In Wednesday’s championship match, Smithfield will host Jefferson Forest, which beat James Wood on penalty kicks in Monday night’s other semifinal.

While they won’t have the opportunity to host a state final, the Chargers (10–2) fit quite a few accomplishments into a season that was condensed by the coronavirus. Chancellor went unbeaten against Fredericksburg-area competition and claimed a Region 4B title with only token resistance.

“We can’t be a victim of our own success,” Webb said. “We’re still a damn good team even though we didn’t win. At the end of the day, we have to remember how many teams would’ve traded places with us to be in this game.”

