Class 5 baseball semifinals: Errors doom Mountain View in loss to Woodgrove

The Wolverines scored once in the second and added two more unearned runs in the third after the Wildcats botched another potential inning-ending double play chance.

“We capitalized on their mistakes,” Woodgrove coach Russell Smith said. “When you get to this point [in the playoffs], the team that makes the fewest mistakes usually wins, and we did that.”

Smith also got a strong effort from junior right-hander Joey Colucci, who struck out eight in 3 2/2 innings. Colucci is just 15 months removed from Tommy John elbow surgery and was on a strict pitch count.

“I just told [Smith], I would go out there and do what I could do,” Colucci said. “I just tried to throw as hard as I could and get some strikeouts.”

Mountain View made things slightly interesting in the top of the fifth inning. Hamill singled home Alex Watts, who had walked and stolen second base. Hamill took third when Britt Yount flied out to deep left field and scored on an error to bring the Wildcats within 6-2 and raise some optimism in the visiting dugout.

But Mountain View committed four more errors in the bottom of the fifth, allowing Woodgrove to score six times and end the game under the Virginia High School League’s mercy rule