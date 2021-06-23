Class 5 baseball semifinals: Errors doom Mountain View in loss to Woodgrove

PURCELLVILLE—Last impressions tend to be lasting ones, but Craig Lopez would rather not dwell on the final game for his veteran 2021 Mountain View baseball team.
The Wildcats whose season closed with a mistake-filled 12-2, five-inning loss to Woodgrove in Wednesday’s Class 5 state semifinal game bore little to no resemblance to the squad that won a Region 5D championship just five days earlier.
Perhaps it was nerves, or the full moon that peeked over the left-field fence as dusk fell, but Mountain View’s 12 seniors didn’t exactly go out on a high note. They committed seven errors and never gave themselves a chance against a talented opponent that didn’t need any help.
“This doesn’t define us,” Lopez said afterwards with a resigned smile. “We obviously struggled defensively, but not for lack of effort. … I just don’t have any answers.”
Neither did his players, who struggled with routine plays they normally made with ease during a 10-5 season. They allowed Woodgrove (12-3) to score three first-inning runs without benefit of a hit, thanks to two costly errors and three walks.
Senior left-hander Bradley Warren retired only one of the five batters he faced, leaving with the bases loaded. Michael Arce, the hero of Friday’s regional final win over Albemarle, relieved him and might have escaped with just a 1-0 deficit, but shortstop Evan Hamill’s wild throw on a double-play attempt allowed two more runs to score.
The Wolverines scored once in the second and added two more unearned runs in the third after the Wildcats botched another potential inning-ending double play chance.
“We capitalized on their mistakes,” Woodgrove coach Russell Smith said. “When you get to this point [in the playoffs], the team that makes the fewest mistakes usually wins, and we did that.”
Smith also got a strong effort from junior right-hander Joey Colucci, who struck out eight in 3 2/2 innings. Colucci is just 15 months removed from Tommy John elbow surgery and was on a strict pitch count.
“I just told [Smith], I would go out there and do what I could do,” Colucci said. “I just tried to throw as hard as I could and get some strikeouts.”
Mountain View made things slightly interesting in the top of the fifth inning. Hamill singled home Alex Watts, who had walked and stolen second base. Hamill took third when Britt Yount flied out to deep left field and scored on an error to bring the Wildcats within 6-2 and raise some optimism in the visiting dugout.
But Mountain View committed four more errors in the bottom of the fifth, allowing Woodgrove to score six times and end the game under the Virginia High School League’s mercy rule
While the Wolverines prepare to host Frank Cox in Saturday’s state final, the Wildcats had a long bus ride home to consider what might have been.
“Losing stinks,” Lopez said. “It’s the end of an era for an incredible group of seniors.”
|Mountain View
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|—
|2
|5
|7
|Woodgrove
|3
|1
|2
|0
|6
|—
|12
|7
|2
BRADLEY WARREN, Michael Arce (1), Seneca Gregory (5), Larson Vogler (5) and Cameron Murray. JOEY COLUCCI, Matthew Hite (4), Charles Krebs (5) and Nathan Favereaux.
Steve DeShazo: 374-5443