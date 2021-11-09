Class 5 field hockey quarterfinal: Stafford's toughness is evident in 3-0 victory

Rumor has it that a few pesky droplets were still visible on the Stafford High School track nearly a week after senior Lauren Doty exited a regional semifinal against Riverside with blood streaming from her nose.

Her toughness has left a similarly lasting impression on the Indians.

After absorbing a shot with her face, Doty returned to net the winning goal in Stafford’s victory that night. She sat for just a few minutes on the sidelines—time spent with gauze shoved up her nostrils—and on Tuesday, despite some residual bruising, looked no worse for wear mixing it up inside the circle.

Doty buried a rebound from close range to open the scoring, and Stafford rolled to a 3-0 win over Prince George in a Class 5 state quarterfinal. The Indians (21–0) will face First Colonial, a 2–1 winner over Gloucester, in Friday’s semifinal at Spotsylvania High School.

“If that’s not the definition of mental toughness and heart, I don’t know what is,” Stafford coach Bryce Barnes said of Doty, one of the Indians’ two senior captains.

The Royals (14–3) knew of Stafford’s reputation as a perennial state power, but Prince George head coach Julia Ellison admitted that it was difficult to prepare for the Indians’ level of play sight unseen.