Class 5 field hockey quarterfinal: Stafford's toughness is evident in 3-0 victory

Rumor has it that a few pesky droplets were still visible on the Stafford High School track nearly a week after senior Lauren Doty exited a regional semifinal against Riverside with blood streaming from her nose.
Her toughness has left a similarly lasting impression on the Indians.
After absorbing a shot with her face, Doty returned to net the winning goal in Stafford’s victory that night. She sat for just a few minutes on the sidelines—time spent with gauze shoved up her nostrils—and on Tuesday, despite some residual bruising, looked no worse for wear mixing it up inside the circle.
Doty buried a rebound from close range to open the scoring, and Stafford rolled to a 3-0 win over Prince George in a Class 5 state quarterfinal. The Indians (21–0) will face First Colonial, a 2–1 winner over Gloucester, in Friday’s semifinal at Spotsylvania High School.
“If that’s not the definition of mental toughness and heart, I don’t know what is,” Stafford coach Bryce Barnes said of Doty, one of the Indians’ two senior captains.
The Royals (14–3) knew of Stafford’s reputation as a perennial state power, but Prince George head coach Julia Ellison admitted that it was difficult to prepare for the Indians’ level of play sight unseen.
“We knew it was going to be a tough game, but we were coming in blind,” Ellison said.
After Doty opened the scoring with 1:49 left in the first quarter, the Indians continued to dominate possession but had little to show for it. At halftime they led just 1–0 despite earning six corners to Prince George’s one.
“We definitely feel the frustration as coaches,” Barnes said. “But once the girls decide they’re here to play their game, it comes quickly.”
Apparently, that decision was made during halftime.
Stafford doubled its advantage when senior William & Mary recruit Olivia Stocks drove home a shot from the top of the circle just 1:11 into the third quarter. Freshman Ava Brewer added a fourth-quarter insurance goal for the Indians, who’ve made a point of pushing themselves to an extent opponents have proven so far incapable.
On Tuesday, a fan in Stafford’s student section held a sign that read: “Searched Google, couldn’t find any competition.” The “L” in Google was curved like a hockey stick. The Indians’ keyword throughout their undefeated run is “family.”
“It’s really fun to play for each other,” Doty said. “It keeps us together, so we can move the ball up the field as a more cohesive unit.”
