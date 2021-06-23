Class 5 softball semifinals: Resilent Black-Hawks fall one comeback shy of championship ame

“This feels awesome,” said Hess. “I don’t know if I had my best stuff today, but my girls had my back. We had amazing plays all around.”

Two of those plays came late in the game and helped keep Hess and the Eagles in control with their two-run lead.

Brooke Point’s Mayah Croson and Madelyn Chambers both drilled line drives to the outfield in the top of the fifth. But Abbey Gillespie ran down Croson’s shot in center and Caroline Majeski made a diving catch on Chambers’ sinking line drive.

“We knew coming out that this was going to be a tough game,” said Majeski, a Tennessee commit. “We knew we had to be aggressive at the plate and back our defense up. We had each other’s back.”

The Eagles got three straight hits and loaded the bases in the first, but scored only one run, on an overthrow. After Winstead’s single to left scored Kylah Wrolstad to pull Brooke Point even, the Eagles scored twice in the second and made the lead stand up.

In the second, Alexia D’Amico walked and came home on Abby Mills’ towering double to left. Mills then scored on Hess’ sacrifice fly to center. The two-run cushion would be all that Hess would need.