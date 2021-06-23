Class 5 softball semifinals: Resilent Black-Hawks fall one comeback shy of championship ame

SOUTH RIDING—The Brooke Point softball team has been a resilient group this year.
In several games, including last week’s win over Stafford in the Region 5D final, the Black-Hawks fell behind early and then rallied to post victories with timely hitting and solid defense.
Against Freedom-South Riding and Region C Player of the Year Morgan Hess on Wednesday afternoon, they found themselves in a familiar position. This time, however, the resiliency was there but the comeback fell short.
With Hess leading the way on the mound, the Eagles ended Brooke Point’s season with a hard-earned 3-1 win in the Class 5 semifinals. Freedom (13-2) now moves on to the state title game where it will face either Nansemond River or Glen Allen on Saturday.
Brooke Point closed its season at 9-5, one win shy of the school’s second state title game appearance. The Black-Hawks tied the score in the second on an RBI single by Deoni Winstead, but then fell behind and never could overcome their deficit.
“We battled and we didn’t give up,” said second-year Black-Hawks coach John Barton. “We were hitting, but we just couldn’t get the drops and the exact pitch we wanted. But I’m proud of these girls and what they did this season.”
Hess, who threw a no-hitter and recorded her 500th career strikeout in Freedom’s 2-0 win over Stone Bridge last week, struck out 12 Black-Hawks but gave up four hits. She got a big boost from her defense, especially in the outfield.
“This feels awesome,” said Hess. “I don’t know if I had my best stuff today, but my girls had my back. We had amazing plays all around.”
Two of those plays came late in the game and helped keep Hess and the Eagles in control with their two-run lead.
Brooke Point’s Mayah Croson and Madelyn Chambers both drilled line drives to the outfield in the top of the fifth. But Abbey Gillespie ran down Croson’s shot in center and Caroline Majeski made a diving catch on Chambers’ sinking line drive.
“We knew coming out that this was going to be a tough game,” said Majeski, a Tennessee commit. “We knew we had to be aggressive at the plate and back our defense up. We had each other’s back.”
The Eagles got three straight hits and loaded the bases in the first, but scored only one run, on an overthrow. After Winstead’s single to left scored Kylah Wrolstad to pull Brooke Point even, the Eagles scored twice in the second and made the lead stand up.
In the second, Alexia D’Amico walked and came home on Abby Mills’ towering double to left. Mills then scored on Hess’ sacrifice fly to center. The two-run cushion would be all that Hess would need.
The senior hurler had at least one strikeout in every inning, including three in the first. Her counterpart on the hill for Brooke Point was nearly as effective.
Barton started freshman Myah Croson, but went to senior Cierra Foss in the second after Freedom took the lead. Foss, who earned the win over Stafford in the regional final, struck out six and held the Eagles scoreless during the next four innings. She struck out the side in the sixth.
Her strong performance in the later innings was motivated in part by a scary injury to one of her teammates.
Black-Hawks second baseman Wrolstad suffered an apparent dislocated elbow when she collided with the Eagles’ Emma Brown at first base in the fourth. The sophomore was taken to the hospital for treatment.
“I think I got a little hungrier as the game went on,” said Foss. “I think it showed, and it didn’t help that one of our players got injured. That made me want it even more.”
Cleanup hitter Kaitlyn Bronowicz had two of Freedom’s eight hits. Chambers, had a double and single for Brooke Point.
“We were definitely cheering for each other,” said Cambers, the Black Hawks’ catcher. “We didn’t produce a lot of runs today. Sometimes, that’s the way it happens. But it was a great season and we have a lot of potential for next year.”
|Brooke Point
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|1
|4
|2
|Freedom
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|X
|—
|3
|8
|1
Steve Franzello: 540/374-5440