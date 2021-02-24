Class 5 state swimming: Winning relays help Stafford boys finish second in state meet

“It was definitely a season like no other,” said Eichberg, a junior who placed third in the 100 breaststroke (57.09) and fifth in the 200 individual medley (1:57.35) in addition to his two relay wins. “It was a little bit of a shock at first, but we adapted to the situations and all the protocols. ... I’m really proud of everyone.”

Added Spinnanger, who is a distant cousin of Rouse: “We have the best team spirit of any team.”

Bateman nearly became Stafford’s second-ever individual state champion (joining 2005 Group AAA backstroke winner Nick Lloyd). He finished second in the 100 butterfly in a personal-best 50.72 and was also third in the 50 free (21.40), with Spinnanger seventh (22.10). Spinnanger added a fourth-placed finish in the 100 back (53.03).

Osleger (48.01) and Ian Jones (48.35) gave Stafford a 3–4 finish in the 100 free, and Jonah Unruh was seventh in the 500 free (4:51.49).

In the girls’ meet, Brooke Point sophomore Natalie Hidrobo tied for first in the 50 free. She and Clover Hill junior Sophia Schorr both touched the wall in 24.52 seconds. She became the third Black-Hawk girl to win or share a state title, joining Meredith Cavalier (Group AAA 100 back in 2007 and ‘09) and Caroline Wanner, who swept the 5A 500 free and 200 IM races in 2014 and ’15.