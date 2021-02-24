Class 5 state swimming: Winning relays help Stafford boys finish second in state meet

Through a season of false starts, Stafford High School’s boys’ swimming team worked to make sure their relays didn’t experience any.
The Indians have plenty of talented individual swimmers, but the whole proved to be greater than the sum of their parts on Wednesday. Stafford won two relay events en route to a second-place team finish at the twice-delayed Class 5 state meet at the Rouse Center.
“We put in a lot of practice, and we spent more than an hour just on relay starts,” said senior Luke Osleger, who swam on both winning relay teams. “We knew we would win of we got a good relay start. ... We’d rather die than get second.”
Osleger, Ben Eichberg, Devin Bateman and Jack Spinnanger lived to tell about it after combining to win the 200-yard medley relay (1:33.76) and 200 freestyle relay (1:25.83) at the pool named for Stafford’s most famous swimming alumnus, a three-time Olympic champion.
Those triumphs—plus points from placing in eight individual events—allowed the Indians to score 258 points, trailing only state champion Thomas Jefferson–Alexandria (315).
It put an exclamation point on a season that started late because of coronavirus protocols and saw the state meet twice delayed (and moved to Stafford) because of winter weather. The Indians tried to stay physically and mentally ready.
“It was definitely a season like no other,” said Eichberg, a junior who placed third in the 100 breaststroke (57.09) and fifth in the 200 individual medley (1:57.35) in addition to his two relay wins. “It was a little bit of a shock at first, but we adapted to the situations and all the protocols. ... I’m really proud of everyone.”
Added Spinnanger, who is a distant cousin of Rouse: “We have the best team spirit of any team.”
Bateman nearly became Stafford’s second-ever individual state champion (joining 2005 Group AAA backstroke winner Nick Lloyd). He finished second in the 100 butterfly in a personal-best 50.72 and was also third in the 50 free (21.40), with Spinnanger seventh (22.10). Spinnanger added a fourth-placed finish in the 100 back (53.03).
Osleger (48.01) and Ian Jones (48.35) gave Stafford a 3–4 finish in the 100 free, and Jonah Unruh was seventh in the 500 free (4:51.49).
In the girls’ meet, Brooke Point sophomore Natalie Hidrobo tied for first in the 50 free. She and Clover Hill junior Sophia Schorr both touched the wall in 24.52 seconds. She became the third Black-Hawk girl to win or share a state title, joining Meredith Cavalier (Group AAA 100 back in 2007 and ‘09) and Caroline Wanner, who swept the 5A 500 free and 200 IM races in 2014 and ’15.
Hidrobo wasn’t the only young Brooke Point swimmer to make a mark on Wednesday. Freshman Owen Hoban capped a stellar debut high school season by finishing third in the boys’ 200 IM (1:53.56) and fifth in the backstroke (53.73). Senior teammate Colin Feliciano was eighth in the 100 breast (59.98).
Mountain View senior Anka Whelan finished her career in style with a runner-up finish in the girls’ 200 free (1:53.01) and a sixth-place showing in the 500 free (5:05.35). Fellow senior Taylor Walker was seventh in the girls’ 100 fly (59.84), helping the Wildcats finish eighth in the girls’ team standings.
The Rouse Center will host the state Class 6 championships on Thursday.
