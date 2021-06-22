Class 6 state girls' lacrosse semifinal: Colonial Forge regroups, then routs Cosby

“Just the Northern Virginia thing, they tend to be the favorite over teams down here,” Medic said. “I think we can compete with any team we step on the field with. But I would probably say outside of our locker room they definitely are the favorite.”

The Eagles’ only loss this season came in the second game against Battlefield. They avenged that defeat with a 14–8 victory on Friday in the Region 6B title game.

In the state semifinals against Cosby, the Eagles were led by a balanced attack.

Senior midfielder Annemarie Hanville scored five goals. Senior attack Maggie Hatton added four goals and four assists, while sophomore attack Chloe Ronsholdt scored four goals and provided one assist.

In the midfield, Mary Ellen Schuster scored three goals and dished out four assists while winning four draw controls.

Hartenstein and Vanessa Ronsholdt won seven draw controls apiece while combining for three goals and three assists.

The Eagles led 9–6 at halftime but outscored Cosby 12–3 after intermission.