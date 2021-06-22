Class 6 state girls' lacrosse semifinal: Colonial Forge regroups, then routs Cosby

An early timeout allowed the Colonial Forge girls lacrosse team to settle down in the Class 6 state semifinals Tuesday evening at Cosby.
The Eagles were down two early goals, but once they emerged from the huddle, a different team stepped on the field.
The result was a Colonial Forge onslaught on its way to a dominant 21–9 victory on the Titans’ home field in Chesterfield County.
The Eagles (12–1) will host Langley—a 14–5 winner over Woodson Tuesday—in the state championship on Saturday at a time to be determined.
Colonial Forge sophomore midfielder Avery Hartenstein said the shaky start against Cosby can be attributed to jitters.
“I think it was all mental for us,” Hartenstein said. “But as we started playing, we gained confidence in ourselves. Once we gained confidence we were able to dominate and we were able to consistently score and work together as a team.”
The Eagles are going to need that level of teamwork and then some against Langley, the Fairfax County school that captured the 2019 state championship. The 2020 season was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Colonial Forge fourth-year head coach Nate Medic said he’s confident in his team, but he acknowledged the Saxons will be favored.
“Just the Northern Virginia thing, they tend to be the favorite over teams down here,” Medic said. “I think we can compete with any team we step on the field with. But I would probably say outside of our locker room they definitely are the favorite.”
The Eagles’ only loss this season came in the second game against Battlefield. They avenged that defeat with a 14–8 victory on Friday in the Region 6B title game.
In the state semifinals against Cosby, the Eagles were led by a balanced attack.
Senior midfielder Annemarie Hanville scored five goals. Senior attack Maggie Hatton added four goals and four assists, while sophomore attack Chloe Ronsholdt scored four goals and provided one assist.
In the midfield, Mary Ellen Schuster scored three goals and dished out four assists while winning four draw controls.
Hartenstein and Vanessa Ronsholdt won seven draw controls apiece while combining for three goals and three assists.
The Eagles led 9–6 at halftime but outscored Cosby 12–3 after intermission.
“We were having amazing connections on offense, beautiful assists,” Schuster said. “I think everyone got a much more level head and could see the field better, see each other better and just connect with each other. Once we start with our offense, it doesn’t stop.”
Faith Piser and Rita Sofis scored one goal apiece for the Eagles. Goalkeeper Kim Tlapa recorded seven saves.
Schuster said the Eagles are “over the moon excited” to be moving on. She said the team is playing not only for those on the roster but also the Class of 2020 seniors that had their season end prematurely.
“We’ve never come this far as a team so we really have nothing to lose,” Schuster said. “We’ve got this mentality that we’re just going to go out, have fun and play for each other. We’ve all been playing since fourth or fifth grade and we just want to have the most successful season yet and bring home a trophy.”
