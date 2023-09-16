Brett Clatterbaugh understood the assignment.

The standout Eastern View linebacker was to act as a roving mirror, his alignment perpetually reflecting that of Brooke Point running back Daniel Coles from sideline to sideline on Friday night.

“We said, if they’re going to move their best player around, then why can’t we?’” mused Cyclones head coach Brian Lowery.

So when Coles fielded a direct snap and rumbled toward what he hoped would be a winning two-point conversation, Clatterbaugh matched him step for powerful step. The two Division I recruits met some two yards shy of the goal line, and the ensuing collision wrapped up a thrilling 34–33 Eastern View victory.

After Zee Willis rumbled into the end zone to pull the Black–Hawks within a point with 45 seconds remaining, Brooke Point head coach Dwight Hazelwood deliberated only briefly before sending his offense back onto the field to go for the win. The Black–Hawks’ previous extra-point attempts had been a mixed bag, with one try blocked and two others barely getting off.

“We just didn’t execute the play,” Hazelwood said.

Despite a shadow from Clatterbaugh, Coles still managed to find the end zone three times. His 47-yard touchdown reception from quarterback Gabe Dombek gave the Black–Hawks (2–2) an early 6–0 lead.

The Cyclones issued an almost-immediate response, with Amaree Robinson taking a kickoff return to the 3. Two plays later, Jayden Williams plunged into the end zone to put Eastern View ahead 7–6 with 9:16 left in the first quarter.

The teams traded scores going into halftime, with Coles scoring on a pair of rushing touchdowns and Eastern View quarterback AP Hull breaking loose for a 47-yard scamper as Brooke Point led 20–14 at the break.

Clatterbaugh, who made his own offensive contributions via a 55-yard touchdown reception, understood that neutralizing Coles wouldn’t be a glamorous job. But he trusted that his defensive teammates would be up to the task of stopping the Black–Hawks’ other playmakers.

“It ended up taking him out of the game and taking me out of the game, but that’s when we see who the better overall team is,” he said.

That margin proved incredibly narrow. With Coles out of the equation, Willis, his shifty spell — and the Black–Hawks’ leading rusher through three games — found ample running room en route to a pair of short fourth-quarter touchdowns, the second of which set up the critical two-point attempt.

When the Black–Hawks broke huddle with Coles set to take a direct snap, Clatterbaugh perked right up.

“It was a tendency thing,” he explained. “Earlier in the game when they came out in that package Coles — helluva player — he tried to bounce the ball (outside). I saw it, read it, had to go after it.”

Even after he did so successfully, Brooke Point wasn’t quite done.

Matthew Moss fell on his own onside kick to give the Black–Hawks one last set of downs from the Eastern View 47-yard line. It wasn’t until the fourth-down snap skirted away from Dombek that the Cyclones could finally unwind and process the significance of their victory.

Eastern View (3–0) hosts Caroline on Friday, while Brooke Point will look to rebound with a trip to North Stafford.

Since taking the Cyclones’ helm three years ago, Lowery has been seeking the type of victory his team can revisit when adversity strikes.

Look no further.

“That was a program-changing kind of win,” he told his players in the postgame huddle.

Eastern View 7 7 13 7 — 34 Brooke Point 13 7 0 13 — 33

First quarter

BP—Daniel Coles 47-yard pass from Gabe Dombek (kick fail).

EV—Jayden Williams 3-yard run (Brayden Capellini kick).

BP—Coles 9-yard run (Matthew Moss kick).

Second quarter

EV—AP Hull 47-yard run (Capellini kick).

BP—Coles 3-yard run (Moss kick).

Third quarter

EV—Brett Clatterbaugh 55-yard pass from Hull (Capellini kick).

EV—Hull 1-yard run (Capellini kick).

Fourth quarter

BP—Zee Willis 2-yard run (Moss kick).

EV—Da’Trez Gahagen fumble recovery (Capellini kick).

BP—Willis 2 run (run fail).

EV BP First downs 15 21 Rushes-yards 24-96 34-183 Passing yards 148 214 Comp-Att-Int 9-15-0 14-27-0 Punts-Avg. 3-29.0 4-26.4 Fumbles-lost 0-0 0-0 Penalties-yards 1-2.5 2-25

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Rushing: Eastern View-Williams 10-25, TD; Hull 11-65, TD; Clatterbaugh 1-2; Jaheim Frye 1-4; Gahagen 1-0. Brooke Point-Coles 17-89, 2 TDs; Willis 12-85, 2 TDs; Dombek 3-4; Marquise Thornley 1-5.

Passing: Eastern View-Hull 9-15-0, 148 yards, TD; Brooke Point-Dombek 14-27-0 214 yards, TD.

Receiving: Eastern View-Butler 6-68; Clatterbaugh 2-88, TD; Frye 1-2. Brooke Point-Jacob Dalton 6-83; Coles 5-80, TD; Reggie Hill 3-52; Willis 1-5; Javier Hubbard 1-7.