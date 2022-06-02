Colonial Forge 4x100 relay team eyes repeat state title

When the Colonial Forge 400 meter relay team practiced earlier this week, they weren’t overly concerned about any miscues.

The Eagles know that rehearsal is the time to work out kinks as they aim for back-to-back VHSL Class 6 state championships. The state meet will be held Friday and Saturday at Todd Stadium in Newport News.

“We get all our mess-ups over in the days before,” junior sprinter Colby Kynard said. “We don’t want to do that on the big stage.”

The Eagles have learned a thing or two about the big stage in recent months.

In April, the 400 relay unit of Jacinto Jones II, Kynard, Brian Harris and Sean Harris won the boys’ National Relay Final at the prestigious Penn Relays in Philadelphia. They were timed in 41.63 seconds, breaking the meet event record of 41.86 set by First Colonial in 2019.

Jones said the Eagles often reflect on that memorable victory, while keeping their eyes on the future including this weekend’s state meet.

“When I look back on that time, I’m happy and amazed,” Jones said. “We all ran to the best of our ability that day. I hugged them all and said ‘You all did an amazing job.’ ”

The Eagles have experienced a bit of adversity since their Penn Relays victory.

They’ve battled injuries, and Sean Harris has been unavailable. The anchor leg is not expected to compete this weekend.

Freshman Matt Fisher will likely take his place. Fisher and fellow freshman Brendan Powers have both been clocked in the low 11s in the 100 and are both capable of helping out.

Colonial Forge head coach Van Green said he’s been impressed that the 400 relay group has been able to succeed with eight different combinations this spring. Jones and Sean Harris are the only seniors that have run in any of the combos.

“We’re blessed to have so much depth this year, that it’s crazy,” Green said. “And it won’t be these guys’ last time. They’ll be back next year. I told them, ‘Let’s start a dynasty where we start out as the favorite the next two or three years.’ We have the tools to do that.”

Green said although the Eagles have what it takes to win states this weekend Sean Harris’ absence has caused them to dial back more lofty goals. After the Penn Relays, Green envisioned the Eagles getting to the 40.5 mark at some point.

They finished second to Patriot at the Region 6B meet in a time of 43.03. This weekend, they’ll be pushed by Patriot and six other Class 6 relays that are entering with times less than 43 seconds. That list includes Hayfield, which boasts No. 1-ranked 100- and 200-meter runner Xavier Carmichael.

Still, the Eagles remain a confident bunch.

“We’re going in with a lot of excitement and confidence to be honest,” Brian Harris said. “We just want to get that ring.”

That confidence stems from their performance in Philadelphia.

The Eagles entered the finals with a qualifying time of 42.44. The championship race featured the nine fastest U.S. teams from outside the Northeast Region. There were 463 teams that entered the 400 relay.

Colonial Forge sprinted past its competitors from the eighth lane. The middle lanes are typically where the fastest teams are placed.

“We came in as the underdogs because we didn’t perform the way we wanted to in prelims,” Kynard said. “But we went out and took it all. That’s what it’s all about—bouncing back. I feel like when you dwell on your loss the day before you’ve already shot yourself in the foot.”

The Eagles won’t be dwelling on their recent semi-struggles this weekend. Their time at Penn Relays allows them to enter the race as the No. 1 seed, and other teams will have them firmly on their radar.

“We’re just going to keep pushing,” Jones said. “We just have to stay focused. I think we can win it.”

Taft Coghill Jr: 540/374-5526 tcoghill@freelancestar.com

