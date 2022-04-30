 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Colonial Forge boys win 4x100 at Penn Relays

Jacinto Jones

Jacinto Jones, Colonial Forge track

Colonial Forge won the Boys’ 4x100 National Relay final at Saturday’s Penn Relays in Philadelphia.

The quartet of Jacinto Jones II, Colby Kynard, Brian Harris and Shawn Harris were timed in 41.63 seconds, breaking the meet event record of 41.86 set by First Colonial in 2019. The Eagles finished 0.24 seconds ahead of runner-up Westmore (Oklahoma).

Colonial Forge improved on its qualifying time of 42.44 from Friday. The championship race featured the nine fastest U.S. teams from outside the Northeast Region that did not qualify for the Championship of America race. There were 463 boys’ teams that entered the 4x100 relay.

