For the fourth consecutive year, Colonial Forge and Courtland are The Free Lance–Star’s all-sports champions, an honor bestowed to the high school athletic programs with the best overall showing across fall, winter and spring seasons. Point are awarded according to finish in each sport, with a maximum of 10 points for an outright regular-season district championship. Those points are then divided by the total number of sports a school offers to determine a final score.

Both the Eagles (202 points) and Cougars (179) started off strong this past fall, with Colonial Forge winning a Commonwealth District title in golf and sharing one with rival Massaponax in volleyball.

Courtland, meanwhile, topped the Battlefield District in volleyball and turned in runner-up finishes in both boys’ cross country and field hockey.

Track helped both champions stay, well, on track, during the winter, with the Eagles and Cougars each sweeping their respective boys and girls indoor titles. Colonial Forge further padded its point total with a Commonwealth District championship in boys’ swimming.

In the spring, the Eagles’ girls’ soccer team went undefeated en route to claiming a district title, and their track teams once again finished atop the heap. Courtland relished a rare girls’ tennis title and also saw its boys’ track team take first in the Battlefield District.

Competition was close in the Commonwealth District, where runner-up Riverbend finished just 10.5 points back from the Eagles. The Bears nearly made up that gap with four outright district titles (boys’ soccer, baseball, boys’ and girls tennis) in the spring. Mountain View finished third.

King George finished second in the Battlefield District standings with 170 points, claiming outright titles in football, boys’ and girls’ swimming, boys’ soccer and softball.