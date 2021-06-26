Colonial Forge falls 17-6 in VHSL Class 6 girls lacrosse final

As the Colonial Forge girls lacrosse team trudged to a postgame huddle on its home field Saturday afternoon, the Eagles’ opponent rejoiced.
The Langley Saxons were posing for photographs and carrying a banner proclaiming the school from Fairfax County state champions.
Colonial Forge head coach Nate Medic could only ponder what it will take for his program to get that point after the Eagles fell short of the first lacrosse state championship in school history in a 17–6 defeat to the Saxons in the Class 6 title game.
After the contest, Medic told his players to be proud of reaching the title game for the first time in school history. But he also reminded them of the work to be done if they want to eventually hoist the trophy as Langley did in 2019 and again on Saturday.
“We just talked about how the underclassmen now need to shoulder that load because we want to get back here again,” Medic said. “We don’t want this to be a one-and-done thing. So as far as I’m concerned we’re going to take a week off and then get back to work because we see where we need to get to next.”
The Saxons (16–0) are the measuring stick.
Colonial Forge (14–2) got an up-close look at a team that was dominant defensively and efficient on offense.
Junior attack Julia Daly paced the Saxons with seven goals. Senior midfielder Erika Chung added a goal and four assists.
Saxons head coach Bucky Morris said his program knows what it takes to win big games.
“It’s an awesome bunch,” Morris said. “When we won in 2019, a lot of these girls were freshmen and sophomores. So they knew what it took to win it … a lot of it was offseason work. Once we got through COVID and we got to practice in the fall with conditioning we picked up right where we left off in 2019.”
Daly scored two goals in the first 1½ minutes and the Saxons never trailed. Colonial Forge pulled within 4–3 with 17:21 to go in the first half, but Langley closed the half on a 5–1 run to lead 9–4 at intermission.
The Saxons steadily pulled away in the second half as the Eagles never seriously threatened.
Medic said his team gave the Saxons “a good test” for as long as it could but added “they kept coming and they kept coming.”
“I think honestly it was just a game of possession and Langley was able to get those midfield balls on the draw circle and really capitalize when they got on their offensive end,” Colonial Forge senior Mary Ellen Schuster said. “They picked up the momentum. It was hard for us to break that and we couldn’t keep up.”
The Eagles were paced by two goals each from senior Annemarie Hanville and sophomore Avery Hartenstein. Schuster recorded one goal and one assist. Senior Maggie Hatton notched the Eagles’ other tally.
“This is the best season we’ve played,” Hanville said. “I’m so proud of where we are right now, how far we’ve come. We’ve been through a lot together. We’ve gotten crushed. We’ve been low and this is the highest point.”
Colonial Forge aims to make another run next season. The Eagles have eight seniors on their roster. But they also have plenty of talent returning.
“Our underclassmen are amazing, honestly,” Schuster said. “They already know the message—just keep going with it, keep a stick in your hands, keep going to offseason tournaments, keep putting the work in with each other, connecting outside of the season, inside of the season. They’re really going to bring it next year.”
