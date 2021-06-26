Colonial Forge falls 17-6 in VHSL Class 6 girls lacrosse final

Junior attack Julia Daly paced the Saxons with seven goals. Senior midfielder Erika Chung added a goal and four assists.

Saxons head coach Bucky Morris said his program knows what it takes to win big games.

“It’s an awesome bunch,” Morris said. “When we won in 2019, a lot of these girls were freshmen and sophomores. So they knew what it took to win it … a lot of it was offseason work. Once we got through COVID and we got to practice in the fall with conditioning we picked up right where we left off in 2019.”

Daly scored two goals in the first 1½ minutes and the Saxons never trailed. Colonial Forge pulled within 4–3 with 17:21 to go in the first half, but Langley closed the half on a 5–1 run to lead 9–4 at intermission.

The Saxons steadily pulled away in the second half as the Eagles never seriously threatened.

Medic said his team gave the Saxons “a good test” for as long as it could but added “they kept coming and they kept coming.”