Colonial Forge lineman Nolan McConnell commits to North Carolina

It didn’t take long for the North Carolina football program to make an impression on Colonial Forge junior Nolan McConnell.

McConnell held more than a dozen other scholarship offers when the Tar Heels requested his services two months ago.

The 6-foot-7, 285-pound offensive tackle picked up offers from Boston College, Liberty, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Syracuse and Virginia as a freshman before he started a varsity game. But despite the early interest of those schools, the Tar Heels won out.

McConnell announced Tuesday that he’s orally committed to UNC. He plans to sign a national letter of intent with the Tar Heels in December, graduate from Colonial Forge early and enroll at UNC in time for spring practice in 2023.

McConnell said he’s known since shortly after the Tar Heels offered that they were going to be his pick. He said he also considered Penn State, Virginia and Wake Forest.

“I think it was just time,” McConnell said of making the announcement Tuesday. “I’ve known for a little bit. I just wanted to put it out there and make it official.”

McConnell was a second-team all-Commonwealth District selection last season. He said he’s eager to grow under the tutelage of UNC offensive line coach Jack Bicknell Jr.

“Coach Bicknell is a great O-line coach,” McConnell said. “I really like [head] coach [Mack] Brown and how he coaches. I think it’s a great fit.”

McConnell is rated a three-star recruit by 247sports.com. In addition to the above-mentioned schools, he also received offers from Arkansas, Coastal Carolina, Florida State, Michigan State, N.C. State, Nebraska and Rutgers.

The Tar Heels finished the 2021 season 6–7 including a loss to South Carolina in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl. Still, McConnell said he believes the program will eventually flourish in Brown’s second stint there. Brown also coached UNC from 1988 to 1997 before going on to Texas from 1998–2013 and winning a national championship in ’05.

McConnell said the Tar Heels are an attractive option for recruits.

“I think it’s a great place. I think there will be some great commitments to follow,” he said. “I think it’s going to a team to look out for in the future.”

Taft Coghill Jr: 540/374-5526 tcoghill@freelancestar.com

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.