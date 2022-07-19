Colonial Forge names Gilreath boys' basketball coach

When Diedrich Gilreath learned that his friend Anthony Mills had stepped down as Colonial Forge’s boys’ basketball coach, he was intrigued.

“I asked him if it was a good job,” Gilreath said. “He said. ‘It’s a great job.’ That was all I needed to hear.”

So Gilreath applied and was recently named the Eagles’ new coach. He spent the 2021–22 season as an assistant at his alma mater, Wakefield High School in Arlington, after four seasons as head coach at Annandale High.

With the Atoms, he took over a program that had endured three straight losing seasons and posted a 48–36 record and a share of a Gunston District title. He was named district coach of the year in 2019–20.

He was one of nine candidates who interviewed for the Colonial Forge job.

“Dietrich was the best of the best,” Eagles athletic director Jeff Berry said. “We had three interviews with him, and he seems like a very passionate guy who fit all of the qualifications we were looking for.

“His teams play aggressive basketball, they’re tough-minded and disciplined. He had a lot of success at Annandale. He turned around a program that hadn’t had much success.”

Berry said Gilreath hadn’t been on his radar before Mills resigned in April to take over at Potomac High School. But he was impressed that Gilreath had played and coached under veteran Westfield coach Tony Bentley.

Besides his friendship with Mills, Gilreath did have a tangential connection to Colonial Forge. He once coached former Eagles standout Marco Haskins on a youth travel team.

Haskins eventually helped Colonial Forge win back-to-back Class 6A state championships in 2014 and ’15—including a victory over Bentley’s Westfield team in the 2015 title game.

Gilreath graduated from Norfolk State University in 2008. He and his wife Brittney have a 5-year-old daughter, Nia, and a 1-year-old son, Bryson.

Gilreath has met with the Eagles’ returning players and is optimistic about a promising sophomore class that includes Jaiden Oglesby and Elijah Wise.

The Eagles haven’t sniffed a state title recently, but they were 14–8 last season (9–3 in the Commonwealth District), and Gilreath believes they can contend again soon.

“When I first got to Annandale, it was tough to get kids to come out for workouts,” he said. “This summer (at Colonial Forge), we’ve had a couple of open gyms where we had 40 kids. This is definitely a much better starting point.”