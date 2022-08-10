Colonial Forge, North Stafford, Caroline appeal VHSL reclassifications

Colonial Forge and Caroline prefer to stay put, while North Stafford wants to move up.

Those three area schools have appealed the Virginia High School League's 2023-27 Recommended Alignment Committee Plan.

Colonial Forge is scheduled to move down from Class 6 to Class 5, and Caroline is slated to move up from Class 3 to Class 4, based on projected enrollment figures for the 2023-24 school year.

With 1,480 projected students in grades 9-11, Colonial Forge is just below the cutoff line (1,505) to remain in Class 6. Caroline (914) is just above the cutoff to stay in Class 6.

North Stafford prefers to move up to Class 6 rather than staying at its current spot in Class 5. Fellow Stafford County schools Mountain View, Brooke Point and Stafford are moving up to Class 6.

The three local schools are among 37 schools that have appealed their assignments. Their requests will be heard by a five-person VHSL panel, which will make a final ruling by Sept. 21.

Louisa is scheduled to move from Class 4 to Class 5 and did not appeal.