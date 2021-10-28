Commonwealth District cross country: Brooke Point freshman Brennan, Colonial Forge senior DiClemente pace the field

“Honestly, I was going in [hoping] to get runner-up, because I really didn’t think I had it in me,” Brennan said. “I was trying to get top-three. That was my expectation. But after 800 [meters], I looked around and they weren’t coming with me, so I ran my own race. ... I kind of didn’t know I had it in me until now.”

Said Zoolkoski: “He’s got a great attitude and work ethic, so to see him compete so aggressively, I’m not surprised.”

Riverbend also used a youth movement to claim the boys’ team title, with freshmen Tyler Arnold (fifth) Justin Rau (ninth) and Parker Brown (11th) backing up third-place finisher Blake Fairbanks.

DiClemente used a different strategy to Brennan’s in the girls’ race, slowly pulling away about a mile into the race and finishing in 19:19.65, nearly 25 seconds ahead of Mountain View’s Emma Wunderly. Teammates Mary Ella Glauber (third), Kate Loescher (fourth) and Emily Hicks (eighth) added top-10 finishes to help the Eagles become team champions.

“I just wanted to take out a little bit slower and pick it up as the race went on,” DiClemente said. “I felt pretty good today. Definitely not really good. ... The main goal was to push myself today and see where I was at, especially going into regionals and state.”