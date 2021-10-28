Commonwealth District cross country: Brooke Point freshman Brennan, Colonial Forge senior DiClemente pace the field

Youth and experience were both served at Thursday’s Commonwealth District cross country championships.
After Colonial Forge senior Ali DiClemente captured her second girls’ title in the past three seasons, Brooke Point freshman Brady Brennan outraced a field of veteran runners to claim the boys’ individual championship.
“When I went out, I just wanted to get a feel for [the competition],” said Brennan, who matched his best time (16:11) over Willomere Park’s 3.1.-mile course. “And then, basically, I went, ‘I feel good today,’ so I went for a gap on them.”
Brennan passed the eventual runner-up, North Stafford senior Samuel Yakulis Jr., at the race’s halfway point and won by nine seconds, continuing his precocious freshman season.
Brooke Point co-head coach Carl Zoolkoski worked with Brennan at Stafford Middle School, where he broke five minutes for the mile in the spring, and Brennan has trained with the Rappahannock Ospreys youth track club. “So we knew he was coming,” co-head coach Brianna Hall said with a smile.
Brennan introduced himself as a contender by placing 25th at last month’s Oatlands Invitational in Leesburg and 20th at the recent Milestat.com XC Invitational, finishing just behind Yakulis each time. But Thursday was his day--to his own surprise.
“Honestly, I was going in [hoping] to get runner-up, because I really didn’t think I had it in me,” Brennan said. “I was trying to get top-three. That was my expectation. But after 800 [meters], I looked around and they weren’t coming with me, so I ran my own race. ... I kind of didn’t know I had it in me until now.”
Said Zoolkoski: “He’s got a great attitude and work ethic, so to see him compete so aggressively, I’m not surprised.”
Riverbend also used a youth movement to claim the boys’ team title, with freshmen Tyler Arnold (fifth) Justin Rau (ninth) and Parker Brown (11th) backing up third-place finisher Blake Fairbanks.
DiClemente used a different strategy to Brennan’s in the girls’ race, slowly pulling away about a mile into the race and finishing in 19:19.65, nearly 25 seconds ahead of Mountain View’s Emma Wunderly. Teammates Mary Ella Glauber (third), Kate Loescher (fourth) and Emily Hicks (eighth) added top-10 finishes to help the Eagles become team champions.
“I just wanted to take out a little bit slower and pick it up as the race went on,” DiClemente said. “I felt pretty good today. Definitely not really good. ... The main goal was to push myself today and see where I was at, especially going into regionals and state.”
DiClemente was the 2019 district champion, but suffered through shin splints in the pandemic-delayed 2021 spring season and finished second to since-graduated teammate Kayla Loescher.
She hopes Thursday’s effort is a springboard to bigger things ahead. DiClemente and the Eagles will compete in the Region 6B championships next Thursday at The Plains. The rest of the district’s schools head for the Region 5D meet the same day in Earlysville.
BOYS’ RESULTS
Team scores: 1. Riverbend 43; 2. Stafford 78; 3. Colonial Forge 87; 4. Mountain View 95; 5. Brooke Point 96; 6. North Stafford 132; 7. Massaponax 157.
Individual top 15: 1. Brady Brennan (BP) 16:11.37; 2. Samuel Yakulis Jr. (NS) 16:20.66; 3. Blake Fairbanks (Rb) 16:34.14; 4. Justin Polcha (St) 16:51.02; 5. Tyler Arnold (Rb) 16:59.59; 6. Charles Schilling (MV) 17:01.45; 7. Ben Putka (St); 17:09.56; 8. Cameron Sidebotham (CF) 17:10.62; 9. Justin Rau (Rb) 17:20.12; 10. Diego Pons (MV) 17:22.09; 11. Parker Brown (Rb) 17:24.55; 12. Russell Belt (NS) 17:30.56; 13. Thomas Oylear (St) 17:34.57; 14. Jeremy Glauber (CF) 17:35.42; 15. Baylor Jenkins (Rb) 17:47.15.
GIRLS’ RESULTS
Team scores: 1. Colonial Forge 23; 2. Mountain View 43; 3. Brooke Point 110; 4. Riverbend 112; 5. North Stafford 127; 6. Massaponax 133; 7. Stafford 149.
Individual top 15: 1. Ali DiClemente (CF) 19:19.65; 2. Emma Wunderly (MV) 19:44.46; 3. Mary Ella Glauber (CF) 19:58.84; 4. Kate Loescher (CF) 20:07.85; 5. Madelyn Anderson (MV) 20:14.40; 6. Katherine Craig (NS) 20:25.39; 7. Brenna Elchenko (St) 20:51.09; 8. Emily Hicks (CF) 20:56.49; 9. Emma Clark (BP) 21:04.14; 10. Olivia Morra (Rb) 21:05.80; 11. Elise Collette (MV) 21:10.70; 12. Madison Carlisle (MV) 21:10.82; 13. Madison Dahlstom (MV) 21:15.32; 14. Olivia Priddy (Ma) 21:20.34; 15. Kira Hawkins (BP) 21:25.82.
