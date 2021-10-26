Commonwealth District field hockey final: Riverbend at Stafford

For all of her accolades as a member of Stafford High School’s field hockey team, Olivia Stocks didn’t how it felt to be a district champion.

During her freshman season in 2018, the Indians exited in the tournament’s first round. She missed her sophomore season due to injury and last spring, well, we all know how garbled that high school postseason was.

“We knew this was our last chance to do it,” Stocks said.

It was an opportunity that the William & Mary recruit and the rest of the Indians’ seniors weren’t about to let slip away. Stocks recorded a hat trick as the Indians remained unbeaten on the season with a convincing 5–0 win over Riverbend in Tuesday’s Commonwealth District final.

Both teams advance to the Region 5D tournament, which begins play on Thursday. Stafford (18–0) will host Stone Bridge at 6 p.m., while the Bears (7–8) will travel to Albemarle for a first-round matchup.

From the opening whistle, Stafford dominated possession. The Indians didn’t allow a single sustained push into their territory and held a 9–0 advantage in corners.

Despite the run of one-sided play, Stafford held just a 1–0 lead at halftime. Junior Camryn DeLeva buried home a rebound off the game’s first corner.